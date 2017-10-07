Top News: Reshad Ramps It Up

Safetydelivered the kind of performance Sunday that has made him one of the elite safeties in the NFL.Jones had two fumble recoveries, including one he returned 38 yards for a touchdown, in the 16-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

“The one thing about Reshad that you just notice right from the get go today was that he was all business today,” Head Coach Adam Gase said. “You could tell he had a fire about him right from the time he walked into the locker room. Hearing him talking in the background, I knew he was going to be effective today and he went out there and he backed his talk up, what he was saying in the locker room, and he played an unbelievable game.”Jones tied withandfor the team lead in tackles with seven, and he shared a fourth-quarter sack withThe big play, of course, was the fumble return for a touchdown, which came after Alonso sacked Matt Cassel. The play was a bit strange in that several players on the field stopped after the hit on Cassel, thinking it was an incomplete pass. Jones didn’t. He picked up the loose ball in the middle of the field and sprinted untouched into the end zone.“They didn’t block me,” Alonso said. “So I just tried to make a play and luckily it was a fumble, and Reshad finished it off.”Ajayi delivers in the clutch: It was not an easy game for running backand the running game, but that phase came through at the end of the game to all but clinch the victory. After the Dolphins got the ball back at their 22-yard line with 2:51 left, Ajayi carried the ball six consecutive times and got a first down. That left Tennessee with only 19 seconds left with no timeouts and needing to go 93 yards to win. Ajayi said he was just doing his job. “When my number is called, make the play, finish the game off,” he said. “We’d love to finish the ball in victory formation, but we did enough to get the defense (in great position).”

Linebackermade his long-awaited Dolphins debut Sunday when he started alongside Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons. Maualuga finished with five tackles. “We’ve got to get used to playing with the guys besides you in order to get a feel of what we’re trying to get done for that certain play,” Maualuga said. “I’ve got to trust Kiko that he’s going to be there, I’ve got to trust Lawrence that he’s going to be there. These guys have been playing ball for a long time. Understanding that part goes a long way.”

Rookie first-round pickgot his first NFL sack against Tennessee, and he hopes it was the first of many. Harris dropped QB Matt Cassel for an 8-yard loss on third-and-9 on what was the Titans’ last significant offensive possession. “I don’t care if it came on the last play of the gam,” Harris said. “It came when it came, came at a big time and I just thank to God that I was able to keep my head in the game the entire time and he’s teaching me patience.” Harris had another big play in the game when he batted down a pass from Cassel on a third-and-5 from the Tennessee 11 in the second quarter. Head Coach Adam Gase said during the week that Harris was making steady progress, and the rookie said Sunday he wasn’t overly concerned about getting that first NFL sack. “It’s not pressure,” he said. “It’s just a hunger. Just a hunger, wanting to get your first sack, wanting to get multiple sacks and there’s only more to come.”

Veteran defensive endcontinued to demonstrate his run-stopping prowess against the Titans, even though he’s not about to make a big deal about it. Hayes had three tackles against Tennessee, all in the running game, two for no gain and one after a 1-yard gain. He stopped DeMarco Murray on back-to-back plays deep in Tennessee territory in the fourth quarter. “Just playing football, man,” he said. “That’s it. I didn’t do anything special.”

While the game may have lacked in great offense, it certainly showcased some great punting. Tennessee veteran Brett Kern had a gross average of 54.9 yards and a net of 50.2, while Dolphins rookiehad a gross of 51.0 and a net of 49.4 Both of those were season highs for the undrafted free agent. Haack’s previous best punting performance came against the Jets when he had a gross average of 47.6 yards and a net of 40.3.