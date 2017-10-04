Top News: Rey Maualuga Update & More

It’s looking more and more like veteran linebackerwill be making his Dolphins debut Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.Not only has Maualuga not been on the injury report this week after nursing a hamstring injury, he told reporters Thursday he has been taking practice reps with the first-team defense this week.

“The way I’ve been practicing with the first group, I would hope that I’m ready to go and they’ve got all the trust in me to go in there, line up and get the job done,” Maualuga said. “I have all the confidence in the world with all the work that I’ve done off the field and taking care of my body that good things will happen.”Maualuga’s return can only help a run defense that’s off to a good start this season but is getting ready to face a major challenge in the form of the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game and second in rushing yards per attempt.They have two quality running backs in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry and an offensive line considered among the most physical in the NFL.“I think it will be a good first game to come back to,” Maualuga said. “I think we’ve got a good game plan. We had a good couple days of practice and everyone has a good head on their shoulders.”

Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi planned to take kickerto Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday to get familiarized with the field, particularly in light of all the rain that’s fallen on South Florida in recent days, but those plans were squashed. The reason, of course, was more rain in South Florida. Rizzi said he might try again Friday if the weather is more conducive. Parkey, remember, was claimed off waivers Sept. 3, meaning he hasn’t kicked at Hard Rock Stadium since last September when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

After the Dolphins rotatedandat left guard the past three games, offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen was asked Thursday how close rookie fifth-round pickwas to being ready to contribute. “I think he’s a ways away,” Christensen said. “In an ideal world, this would be his redshirt year.” Asiata was inactive for each of the Dolphins’ first three games.

While the Dolphins defense has performed well in many areas so far in the 2017 season, defensive coordinator Matt Burke is far from satisfied. For one thing, he has bemoaned the fact the Dolphins have only one takeaway so far this season — a fumble recovery byagainst the Jets. Looking back at the Saints game, he mentioned five missed opportunities by the Dolphins. Those included two fumbles the Dolphins weren’t able to recover; two interceptions they weren’t able to finish; and allowing the 87-yard touchdown drive that closed out the scoring. “We had them backed up on the minus-13, we’re only down 13-0 and we’re two scores (away),” Burke said. “Literally, I was stalking the sidelines saying, ‘Man, this is just like the Rams game last year.’ If we get a stop here, we get them on a short field, the offense just takes one drive, then they get going, and now it’s 13-7. That’s how I was preaching it and we gave up an 87-yard touchdown drive, aided by some penalties and stuff. For me, that wasn’t a winning effort by our football team on defense.”

Burke will be facing Sunday the organization with which his NFL coaching career began. Burke spent five seasons with the Titans, serving as an administrative assistant in 2004-05 before becoming defensive assistant/quality control coach from 2006-08. Burke made stops in Detroit and Cincinnati before joining Adam Gase’s staff last year. The Dolphins have two other assistants who coached with the Titans: WR coach Shawn Jefferson and LB coach Frank Bush. Tennessee has three coaches who are former Dolphins assistants, including Head Coach Mike Mularkey. He was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2006-07. The others are offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie (Dolphins assistant in 2007) and special teams coordinator Steve Hoffman (Dolphins assistant in 2007-08).