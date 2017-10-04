Top News: Rey Maualuga Update & More

Not only has Maualuga not been on the injury report this week after nursing a hamstring injury, he told reporters Thursday he has been taking practice reps with the first-team defense this week.
“The way I’ve been practicing with the first group, I would hope that I’m ready to go and they’ve got all the trust in me to go in there, line up and get the job done,” Maualuga said. “I have all the confidence in the world with all the work that I’ve done off the field and taking care of my body that good things will happen.”
Maualuga’s return can only help a run defense that’s off to a good start this season but is getting ready to face a major challenge in the form of the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game and second in rushing yards per attempt.
They have two quality running backs in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry and an offensive line considered among the most physical in the NFL.
“I think it will be a good first game to come back to,” Maualuga said. “I think we’ve got a good game plan. We had a good couple days of practice and everyone has a good head on their shoulders.”
Rain pain: Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi planned to take kicker
Asiata status: After the Dolphins rotated
Missed opportunities: While the Dolphins defense has performed well in many areas so far in the 2017 season, defensive coordinator Matt Burke is far from satisfied. For one thing, he has bemoaned the fact the Dolphins have only one takeaway so far this season — a fumble recovery by
Where it all began: Burke will be facing Sunday the organization with which his NFL coaching career began. Burke spent five seasons with the Titans, serving as an administrative assistant in 2004-05 before becoming defensive assistant/quality control coach from 2006-08. Burke made stops in Detroit and Cincinnati before joining Adam Gase’s staff last year. The Dolphins have two other assistants who coached with the Titans: WR coach Shawn Jefferson and LB coach Frank Bush. Tennessee has three coaches who are former Dolphins assistants, including Head Coach Mike Mularkey. He was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2006-07. The others are offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie (Dolphins assistant in 2007) and special teams coordinator Steve Hoffman (Dolphins assistant in 2007-08).