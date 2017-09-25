Top News: Rookies Godchaux And Allen Make Quick Impact

Defensive tackleand linebackerboth have made their presence felt on defense in the first two games, but they also are learning about life in the NFL.Godchaux got his first start Sunday against the Jets in the absence of third-year playerand had one tackle and a quarterback hit. He also was flagged for offside on consecutive plays.“He did well,” Head Coach Adam Gase said. “He didn't blow the doors off or anything, but he did his job for the most part. … There will be some times where we’ll have the neutral zone infractions. Some of these guys, the veteran quarterbacks, have some ways to get young guys to jump. Josh (McCown of the Jets) has been around for a long time. When he sees a weakness, he'll keep trying to expose it as many times as possible. That's just one of those things you'll learn over time when you're a defensive lineman. How to hang in there, don't get too engrossed in the cadence. You've got to stick with what you're being coached."After starting against the Chargers in the opener, Allen came off the bench against the Jets and tied safetyfor most initial hits with seven.Like Godchaux, Allen still has things to learn, according to his head coach.“He did all right,” Gase said. “It’s hard to say anybody really stood out on any phase (against the Jets). But any time you get a younger guy in there, it’s a learning experience. Every week you play, the schemes change dramatically, run scheme-wise most of the time when you’re on the defensive side. One week you’re playing a team that’s outside zone, inside zone or a gap scheme, it depends what their flavor is. And the next week you see something completely different. It takes time to get used to.”

The Dolphins currently are on pace to set a franchise record by allowing opponents only 3.1 yards per rushing attempt, though we must immediately add it’s obviously too early to be talking in such context. That said, the Dolphins run defense through the first two games has been encouraging, particularly after the disappointment of 2016 in that area. In the first two games, the Dolphins allowed the Chargers to average 3.1 yards per attempt and the Jets then averaged 3.0. “Guys are doing their job,” Gase said. “Less missed tackles. We had more (against the Jets) than we had in the first game. We had nine (against the Jets); we had two the first game. That’s really the biggest improvement we’ve had. I think guys are taking a lot of pride and I think the D-line is going a great job. They’re eating up so many double teams with the tackles. We’ve just got to make sure when we’ve got them stopped for 2 (yards), let’s make it 2. We can’t have a good play and were hitting a guy at 1 or 2 yards and they’re still gaining 4 or 5.”

The FOX telecast of the Dolphins-Saints game Sunday (remember, it starts at 9:30 a.m. ET) will have Kevin Burkhardt doing play-by-play, Charles Davis as the color analyst and Pam Oliver providing sideline reports.The Dolphins were out in the community Tuesday delivering backpacks to partner schools in Broward County. Dolphins players, cheerleaders and mascot TD stopped by Orange Brook Elementary in Hollywood and Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach to deliver backpacks filled with school supplies and a Dolphins T-shirt to students at those schools. The students, selected by their principal from Title I schools in Broward County, range from 6-18 years old.