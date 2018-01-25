Top News: Senior Bowl Awards & Pro Bowl Updates

The most unique prospect at the Reese's Senior Bowl, certainly the most inspiring, also was the all-star game's most impressive during practice.Linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the University of Central Florida has attracted a lot of attention because he's been able to play at a high level despite having his left hand amputated at the age of 4, and he proved once again this week that his situation doesn't prevent him from making plays.

Griffin earned perhaps the most prestigious award for the Senior Bowl on Thursday night when he was selected as the Practice Performer of the Week. The announcement was made by Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage, who called Griffin the most inspirational player in Senior Bowl history.The top practice performance at the 2017 Senior Bowl was Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, who went on to become a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As is tradition every Thursday night of Senior Bowl week, officials of the all-star game gave out recognition to the best practice performers at every position. Leading the way was Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who arrived late Tuesday but was impressive throughout the three days of work. The other position awards went to running back Akrum Wadley from Iowa; Oklahoma State's James Washington as the top tight end/wide receiver; offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn of Georgia; defensive lineman Justin Jones of North Carolina State; linebacker Kemoko Turay of Rutgers; defensive back M.J. Stewart of North Carolina; and Auburn placekicker Daniel Carlson, who made a 58-yard field goal during practice.Between the three days of practice and before the actual game, Senior Bowl participants take part Friday in community events. Among the events this year were a visit to USA Children's and Women's Hospital in Mobile; a visit to a local elementary school; and taking part in Feed The Gulf Coast. The 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl will place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and will be televised live by NFL Network.Wide receiveragain was a star among stars when the Pro Bowl conducted its skills competition. Landry was the biggest reason the AFC defeated the NFC in the overall competition as he won both the Drone Drop and the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball competitions. Landry beat out Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson in the Drone Drop and Carolina kicker Graham Gano in the Dodgeball event. Landry almost repeated as champion of the Best Hands competition, but lost out toof the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl game takes place Sunday at 3 p.m.It wasn't only Landry who found a way to stand out at the Pro Bowl - safetytook advantage of the trip to Orlando to get his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. With a Guinness representative on site to validate the feat, Jones set a new record for longest football pass to himself at 30 yards. Yep, Jones threw the ball high into the air downfield and ran under it, making the catch after a slight bobble. Jones then was presented with a plaque recognizing his accomplishment. "It's an awesome moment to be in the Guinness Book of World Records," Jones said. "We're out here breaking records. I'm embracing the moment."