Top News: Senior Bowl Day One

He came up with an answer that would be interesting to all Dolphins fans when he was asked what player he uses when he plays the video game Madden.
"
Allen said Monday he would love being the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but he also apparently would have no problem being selected by the Dolphins even if that meant being a backup for a while.
"I would definitely welcome it," Allen told the Palm Beach Post. "Being able to sit for a year and kind of experience what the NFL is like. Settle into a new city. Get your house situated. All the marketing stuff you're not used to. Being able to have that year to learn the offense. Learn what the NFL defenses are like and the speed of the game. Then coming out year two, you can focus all on football." Allen just might get his wish, at least based on the latest mock draft released by NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. He had Allen going 11th to the Dolphins.
Senior Bowl measurements: Participants went through their weigh-ins Tuesday, and honors for the tallest prospects at the Senior Bowl went to North Carolina A&T tackle Brandon Parker at 6-7, while UTEP guard Will Hernandez was the heaviest at 340 pounds. Among University of Miami prospects, wide receiver Braxton Berrios came in at 5-8 ½ and 177 pounds, while defensive tackle Chad Thomas measured 6-5, 277 pounds.
Mayfield arrives: One of the most notable participants at the Senior Bowl this year is Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield, and he missed the weigh-ins after coming in late because of a family situation. Mayfield took part in practice in the afternoon and explained that his mother hasn't been feeling well and family comes first.
Introducing the PFF Special Teams Player of the Year: @MiamiDolphins standout @Michael31Thomas https://t.co/uLxDa15S0k pic.twitter.com/H0pp1pYIlc— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 23, 2018
Touting Thomas: Dolphins special teams captain
Happy A.J.-versary: It was 35 years ago on this day when linebacker A.J. Duhe sent the Dolphins to the Super Bowl by coming up with three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, in a 14-0 victory against the New York Jets in the AFC Championship Game.