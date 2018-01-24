Top News: Senior Bowl Day Three

UCF has three players at the 2018 Senior Bowl, led by outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Another prospect from the school is tight end Jordan Akins, who has to be one of the most intriguing players in Mobile this week.
Akins, who had 30 catches this past season, is a 26-year-old prospect after spending four years playing baseball in the Texas Rangers organization. Akins was a third-round pick in the 2010 Major League draft.
As a football prospect, Akins doesn't have great size (6-3, 246), but he has shown this week good potential as a receiver.
'Horrible' prospect: Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has one of the most unique Twitter handles among the prospects at the Senior Bowl - @horribleharry66. Phillips was far from horrible at Stanford, either on or off the field. An All-Pac-12 selection in 2017, Phillips also spent time as a teacher's assistant. Phillips was a high school wrestler who was the 2013 Junior National Heavyweight champion.
Out of action: One of the unfortunate aspects of the Senior Bowl every year are injuries during practice that wind up knocking players out of commission. That's happened this year with Fort Hays State defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, a Division II prospect who had a strong first practice before he sustained a broken hand. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Shepherd might be able to perform some drills at the combine next month. Also knocked out of the game Saturday was South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goetert, who sustained a hamstring injury. The 6-5, 260-pound Goedert is considered one of the best tight end prospects in the 2018 draft.
Running history: Going back one year, two participants in the 2017 Senior Bowl ended up on the Dolphins roster, guard
The #ProBowl Skills Showdown is tonight at 9:00 on @ESPN!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 25, 2018
Tune in to see @God_Son80's performance! pic.twitter.com/wlP9aI05fn
Pro Bowl skills competition: Pro Bowl players continue their preparations for the all-star game Sunday afternoon, mixing some fun and work with some friendly competition. The Pro Bowl skills competition will be shown on ESPN at 9 p.m. on Thursday night. AFC quarterback Derek Carr posted on his Instagram account a short video celebrating the conference's victory and giving a nod to Dolphins wide receiver