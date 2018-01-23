Top News: Senior Bowl Day Two

Every Senior Bowl prospect was fitted with a chip this week thanks to Zebra technology, and the same applies for every football used in practice.
With the technology in place, a list of the fastest players and other distinctions was provided for the first day of practice. The fastest player based on the Zebra technology was Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington, who produced a speed of 21.25 mph. By comparison, the fastest an NFL player ran last season was 22.64 mph.
Defensive back Michael Joseph from the University of Dubuque covered the whopping distance of 4,590 yards during practice Tuesday. Finally, the quarterback who threw the ball with the most spin during practice was Brandon Silver from Troy, who produced 770 rotations per minute.
Lots of buzz about the skill position players but perhaps the best player at the 2018 #SeniorBowl is UTEP OG Will Hernandez, whose full https://t.co/LwnXmKIsL1 profile (including comp to an NFL legend) you can read right here: https://t.co/FSDwqjbhvE pic.twitter.com/Jv1QTLz9V9— Rob Rang (@RobRang) January 24, 2018
Catching some eyes: UTEP isn't a high-profile program, but one of the early standouts in practice comes from that school, guard Will Hernandez. The heaviest player at the Senior Bowl at 340 pounds, Hernandez drew praise Wednesday from difference sources, including Rob Rang from NFLDraftScout.com. Rang called him the best offensive line performer for the North team, adding it wasn't close. "Just so powerful," Rang tweeted.
QB Talk: The quarterbacks often attract the most attention at the Senior Bowl, and the list of prospects this year is impressive thanks to the presence of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma and Josh Allen from Wyoming, among others. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said shortly after the end of the 2017 regular season the team would not eliminate the possibility of drafting a quarterback early in this year's draft, and on Wednesday he explained what he likes in a player at that position. "The big thing is leadership," Grier said. "You need a guy that's kind of a dynamic personality, that knows how to handle people. And a guy that's a winner." Grier and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum spoke to reporters in Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday and touched a variety of topics involving prospects. Along with getting to know prospects, Grier also has something specific in mind when evaluating a quarterback during a game. "How he carries himself on the field," Grier said. "I like to see them when they're struggling in a game, how they pull themselves out of it or how they rally their team."
Where else but the #SeniorBowl can you impress NFL scouts and break up a conversation between Dan Marino and John Elway all with the same catch? Nicely done, @NMStateFootball WR Jaleel Scott. pic.twitter.com/yDkQlEAuXI— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 24, 2018
Hall of Fame observer: The Dolphins, of course, have one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history on their staff in Dan Marino. NFL Network cameras caught him chatting with fellow Hall of Famer John Elway and longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers great John Lynch, now the GM of the San Francisco 49ers. Marino is part of the Dolphins delegation in Mobile in his role as special advisor to the president and CEO. "It's good to have Dan around," Grier said. "With a player of his caliber when he played, one of the all-time greats and someone that's very respected in the football world, it's great having him in the meetings. The players, they're excited when they meet him, which is always cool."
Landry talk: The impending free agent status of Pro Bowl wide receiver