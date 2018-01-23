Top News: Senior Bowl Day Two

Every Senior Bowl prospect was fitted with a chip this week thanks to Zebra technology, and the same applies for every football used in practice.



With the technology in place, a list of the fastest players and other distinctions was provided for the first day of practice. The fastest player based on the Zebra technology was Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington, who produced a speed of 21.25 mph. By comparison, the fastest an NFL player ran last season was 22.64 mph.



Defensive back Michael Joseph from the University of Dubuque covered the whopping distance of 4,590 yards during practice Tuesday. Finally, the quarterback who threw the ball with the most spin during practice was Brandon Silver from Troy, who produced 770 rotations per minute.



