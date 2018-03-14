Top News: Sitton Signs & More

Norah Leialani Marie Asiata 

The Dolphins made a significant addition to their offensive line Friday when they signed four-time Pro Bowl selectionas an unrestricted free agent.Sitton joins the Dolphins after spending the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, following an eight-year stint with the Green Bay Packers. Sitton earned Pro Bowl invitations in the 2012 season and from 2014-16.In Miami, Sitton will be reunited with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn, with whom he worked in Chicago.Sitton is the second veteran offensive lineman to join the Dolphins this week, following center, who was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.Quarterback David Fales, who appeared in two games for the Dolphins last season, re-signed with the team. He completed 29 of 43 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown and one interception in 2017, compiling a passer rating of 82.0.One important transaction note from this week involved the Dolphins extending qualifying offers to exclusive-rights free agents Mike Hull, Jake Brendel and Jordan Lucas. The qualifying offer means that the three players cannot negotiate with another team during the free agency period.Congratulations are in order for Dolphins guard Isaac Asiata, who announced on Twitter on Thursday the birth of his daughter, Norah Leilani Marie Asiata. She came in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 21 inches long. This is what Asiata wrote on Twitter: "Norah, you are the most amazing blessing a Father could ask for. We promise to always love you, care for you and be everything you could ever want and need. Welcome to The World Peanut, Daddy Loves You."The Dolphins Business Combine continued in New York on Friday, with the players involved touring Hudson Yards and visiting with Nate Burleson of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Puntershared his excitement at the chance to take part in the business combine with this Instagram post: "I want to thank Mr. Ross, Related, and the Miami Dolphins organization for giving me this incredible opportunity to learn from some of the smartest and most successful people in the country telling us their stories and giving us tips to be proactive and create a platform for life after football. #NFLPE"