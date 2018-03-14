Top News: Sitton Signs & More

Sitton joins the Dolphins after spending the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, following an eight-year stint with the Green Bay Packers. Sitton earned Pro Bowl invitations in the 2012 season and from 2014-16.
Sitton is the second veteran offensive lineman to join the Dolphins this week, following center
Following Fales: Quarterback David Fales, who appeared in two games for the Dolphins last season, re-signed with the team. He completed 29 of 43 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown and one interception in 2017, compiling a passer rating of 82.0.
Coming back: One important transaction note from this week involved the Dolphins extending qualifying offers to exclusive-rights free agents Mike Hull, Jake Brendel and Jordan Lucas. The qualifying offer means that the three players cannot negotiate with another team during the free agency period.
Asiata addition: Congratulations are in order for Dolphins guard Isaac Asiata, who announced on Twitter on Thursday the birth of his daughter, Norah Leilani Marie Asiata. She came in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 21 inches long. This is what Asiata wrote on Twitter: "Norah, you are the most amazing blessing a Father could ask for. We promise to always love you, care for you and be everything you could ever want and need. Welcome to The World Peanut, Daddy Loves You."