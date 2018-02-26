Top News: Tannehill's Progress, Assistant Coaches & Kenyan Drake's Workload

Amid media speculation that the Dolphins might draft a quarterback with the 11th overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, Gase responded to a question about whether Tannehill would have an issue with that scenario in a most emphatic manner.
"Ryan would never shy away from anybody coming in at that position," Gase said. "Ryan is going to be our starting quarterback. And I don't see that changing anytime soon. And I think that when we get back out there in spring and get going, I just know it's going to be really good to have him back."
Tannehill, of course, has not played since December 2016 when he sustained a knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals. Before his injury, Tannehill had enjoyed a productive season in his first year working with Gase.
Tannehill spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL during a training camp practice last August, but he's ahead of schedule in his recovery.
"As far as what the trainers and doctors have told me, everything has progressed extremely well," Gase said. "He's always going to be ahead of where he's supposed to be. He's a physical freak and we'll just kind of play this one as the weeks go on, throughout the offseason. Really for me, I won't personally know until we get into those stages to where we can be out at practice, throwing. All I can do is hear things are going good, he's moving around well, he's able to do what he needs to do to play quarterback."
Gase said that not only himself, but the entire team is excited about having Tannehill back at quarterback.
"The guys that I talk to at the end of the year, everybody appreciated what he brought to the table in years past," Gase said. "Sometimes you lose perspective of what somebody does for your team and what he did for us in 2016 when we lost him and going through an entire season without having him. I think the appreciation for him, not only for the coaching staff but other players is very high."
Familiar face: The hiring Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator reunited Gase with a former Chicago Bears colleague, and the previous relationship made it an easy decision. "Dowell knows how I think and we're able to communicate very easily," Gase said. "There is just something about our connection that it works well, me and him. I think Dowell can really jump ahead. He seems to have a good knack for knowing what I'm thinking before saying anything. So that's always something that is a good thing to have when you're a head coach and you have a lot of things you have to accomplish."
Studesville scouting report: New run game coordinator/running backs coach Eric Studesville joined the Dolphins after spending eight seasons with the Denver Broncos and working under four different head coaches. The last one of those was Vance Joseph, and the former Dolphins defensive coordinator had some positive things to say about Studesville. "He's a great leader," Joseph said. "He's a great football coach. He's obviously won the big game (Super Bowl). That's important. When you bring guys into your fold who's won at a high level, that's always good for your players and coaches. And he's a god man. He's an excellent pick-up for Adam."