Top News: Thursday At The Combine

The first workouts of the 2018 NFL combine took place at the Indiana Convention Center with the bench press for running backs and offensive linemen, and Barkley and Nelson both shined.
Nelson later put up 35 reps, which was tied for second among offensive linemen behind the 37 produced by guard Will Hernandez from UTEP.
"I enjoyed it very much," Nelson said of benching in front of a crowd. "That was awesome being able to cheer everyone on and try to help guys get extra reps and having people doing that for me too when I was up there, it was awesome. It was a great atmosphere. I enjoyed it a lot."
'Mailman' son his own man: LSU offensive lineman K.J. Malone's presence at the combine raised the immediate question of how he wound up playing football instead of baskeball, considering his father is Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone. "I kind of wanted to make a name for myself," Malone said. "My dad didn't want the pressure of playing basketball and having to live up to him. He kind of wanted me to make my own name, and that's what I'm trying to do." Malone was a redshirt freshman during
Helping the Hurricanes: The University of Miami has a strong representation at the scouting combine with nine prospects on hand. They all played a part in helping the program take a big step in 2017 toward the status it enjoyed years ago when it was among the best in the country. This clearly is a source of pride for the UM prospects. "Tremendous pride," offensive tackle KC McDermott said. "You just gave me chills, man. That's something that when we came in as freshman, we told each other we were gonna take this program and, not put it back on the map because The U's never gone away, but put it back on track, put it in the right direction. … My senior class did a great job of taking all the young guys and making them understand that if we just execute play in and play out, we'll dominate every team because we have the talent. That's exactly what happened this past year. If you go look at the recruiting classes, you'll see the talent difference between ours and Notre Dame, ours and Virginia Tech, and we're catching up to Clemson. For us to do that as seniors, in our last year, was just unbelievable." Along with McDermott, other UM players are the combine are running back Mark Walton, kicker Mike Badgley, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, tight end Chris Herndon, defensive end Chad Thomas, defensive tackles R.J. McIntosh and Kendrick Norton, and cornerback Dee Delaney.
Walton's journey: Walton also had his media session Thursday, and he talked about the personal hardship he's had to endure. Walton lost his father when he was a child and his mother passed away one year ago Friday. "Before every game, I pray," Walton said. "I send it up to them. I thank them. When I score, I try to honor them in my head. 'Thank you Mama, thank you Daddy.' Just knowing that they're in spirit." Walton has an infant daughter and a younger sister, and he said they serve as motivation. "Just going home to my daughter, and mainly seeing here, there's a bigger picture," Walton said. "I know I can't give up at this point. I've got a young one. I have to feed her. So she was there for me, to see that, especially when she was born. I knew I couldn't give up at that point. Football, when I'm in the building, I don't even think about nothing. I forget I have a daughter. I forget I have a family. I just know football when I'm in the building. That's how I get away from everything." Walton's final season at UM was cut short by an ankle injury, but he says he's completely healthy now. "I want to show (NFL teams) that Mark Walton is back, he's healthy," Walton said. "What a healthy Mark Walton can do, what he can bring to a team."