Top News: Timmons, Maualuga Updates & More

Head Coach Adam Gase said trust has been restored when it comes to veteran linebacker, which is why he has been reinstated.Gase didn’t provide specific details regarding Timmons’ suspension or what led to his reinstatement, but said he was glad to have him back.“We worked through a couple of things,” Gase said. “I felt he handled the business he needed to handle.”Gase said it was not a tough decision to reinstate Timmons, who signed with the Dolphins as a free agent after spending the previous 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gase added the decision to reinstate Timmons had nothing to do with the loss against the New York Jets on Sunday.Gase said there was a possibility Timmons will play Sunday when the Dolphins face the New Orleans Saints in London.

The Dolphins are hoping to have another veteran linebacker,, back in the lineup soon and a step toward that happening will come this week when he returns to practice. Maualuga missed the first two games of the regular season because of a hamstring injury sustained before the delayed opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Maualuga also didn’t play in the final two preseason games after signing with the Dolphins on Aug. 19. “We’ve got him practicing this week, so that’s a positive step,” Gase said. “If he was up to him, he’d be like, ‘Throw me in there.’ ” Gase said the focus is on making sure Maualuga stays healthy.Sticking with linebackers, newcomerwas active against the Jets on Sunday, but joined backup quarterbackas the only players dressed who did not see action. Anthony joined the Dolphins eight days ago in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, so Anthony could have a chance to face his former team Sunday. Gase said it was too early to determine what role, if any, Anthony could have against the Saints, though he said the Dolphins have a better feel now for how he could fit in on defense.

Tight endhas modest numbers through the first two games of the regular season, but Gase said Wednesday it’s more a function of what defenses are doing against the Dolphins and what the offense hasn’t been able to do. Thomas has six catches for 42 yards in the first two games with a long of 11 yards. “We just haven’t gotten the coverages that make him a difference-maker,” Gase said. “When you flex him out and put a safety or a linebacker on him, that’s an advantage for us. We really haven’t seen that. We’ve seen a lot of zone coverage. … We just have to do a great job. We’ve got to win our one-on-one matchups and find some ways to pop some guys free and find some consistency.”The Dolphins and the NFL are jumping on board to help linebacker Kiko Alonso’s Hurricane Maria relief efforts. The league announced that during this week’s Thursday night game — which will be carried on CBS, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video — the NFL will include in-game messages inviting fans across the country to join in a huddle for relief for those who have been and continue to be affected by Hurricane Maria. The NFL will encourage fans to text MARIA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief. The Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets and the NFL Foundation will together contribute $200,000 to the American Red Cross to address the immediate needs of those impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and other areas. The NFL also will match donations up to $50,000 to the Miami and Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Campaign of Alonso. Fans can donate at https://www.youcaring.com/miamidolphinsfoundation-958206.Running back, who will be playing in his native England on Sunday, has become the first NFL player to have his own Twitter emoji globally. Starting today, fans will be able to unlock a special emoji of Ajayi (@JayTrain23), simply by including #JayTrain in their Tweets. The emoji will live exclusively on Twitter and has been released to celebrate the return of Ajayi and the NFL to London this weekend, as the Dolphins take on the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium. By Tweeting with #JayTrain, a special emoji of Ajayi will show up in all Tweets. Fans can also Tweet with #NFLUK to unlock an emoji of a football-shaped British flag. We’re really excited to welcome Jay Ajayi home to London this Sunday for the Miami Dolphins game at Wembley,” said Sarah Swanson, head of marketing for NFL UK. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate his on-field success than with the launch of the first-ever NFL player Twitter emoji. We’re really proud to see Jay leading the charge for London both on and off the field!”