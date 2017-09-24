Top News: Updates From Gase & More

Head Coach Adam Gase suggested there could be lineup changes on offense when the Dolphins face the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday.“We'll make the proper adjustments,” Gase said Monday in his weekly day-after-game press conference. “We’ll probably make some changes. So figure out what we’ve got to do, get that thing rolling. I’ve been watching it for two years. It hasn’t worked. So we’re going to figure some things out.”The Dolphins finished with 225 yards of offense in the 20-6 loss against the New York Jets on Sunday, but had only 81 yards through the first three quarters.Gase said the only offensive performance he found as disappointing since he became Dolphins head coach came in a 30-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 last season.“A lot of bad football,” Gase said. “More mental errors than we’ve had the last two years. I’ll find the guys that want to do it right, and those are the guys that will play.”Gase said he had no update on linebacker, who remains on the Reserve/Suspended by Club list.

Gase said he could not find anything he particularly liked on the game film, but he didn’t sound displeased with the play of the defense. “I thought the defense did what they were supposed to do,” he said. “They fought as long as they could to keep us in the game. ... They didn’t have a bunch of explosive runs. A couple of things that we wanted to clean up. For the most part, guys were doing what they were supposed to do.”

After playing all but three offensive snaps in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, running back’s work load was drastically lighter against the Jets. He ended up getting 33 snaps and was on the sideline for the Dolphins’ final three possessions of the game. “I mean, anytime we can get Kenyan (Drake) in there to take reps in a game situation … we were going to be throwing the ball more at that point,” Gase said. “ Even though he didn’t have a ton of carries, (Ajayi) took some pretty good shots. I told Danny (running backs coach Danny Barrett), just keep him out unless we have to put him back in. We just thought it was the best decision at the time.”Rookie fifth-round pickand Jets first-round pick Jamal Adams were teammates at LSU last season and they exchanged jerseys after the game Sunday. “He played an awesome game yesterday,” Godchaux said. “That’s my brother. It’s only right to switch with that guy.”