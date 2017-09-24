Top News: Updates From Gase & More

“We'll make the proper adjustments,” Gase said Monday in his weekly day-after-game press conference. “We’ll probably make some changes. So figure out what we’ve got to do, get that thing rolling. I’ve been watching it for two years. It hasn’t worked. So we’re going to figure some things out.”
The Dolphins finished with 225 yards of offense in the 20-6 loss against the New York Jets on Sunday, but had only 81 yards through the first three quarters.
Gase said the only offensive performance he found as disappointing since he became Dolphins head coach came in a 30-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 last season.
“A lot of bad football,” Gase said. “More mental errors than we’ve had the last two years. I’ll find the guys that want to do it right, and those are the guys that will play.”
Defense dialogue: Gase said he could not find anything he particularly liked on the game film, but he didn’t sound displeased with the play of the defense. “I thought the defense did what they were supposed to do,” he said. “They fought as long as they could to keep us in the game. ... They didn’t have a bunch of explosive runs. A couple of things that we wanted to clean up. For the most part, guys were doing what they were supposed to do.”
