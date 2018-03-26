Top News: Updates From League Meetings

In case you missed it, El Clásico Miami was nominated for Sports Event of the Year by @sbjsbd! pic.twitter.com/q9LYVQWcEi — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) March 27, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - Head Coach Adam Gase reiterated Tuesday his excitement about havingback as his starting quarterback, adding that Tannehill could be better with his offense because had to sit out all of last season with a knee injury."Sometimes when you sit and watch, you look at things in a different light," Gase said during the coaches breakfast at the NFL Meetings. "The clarity really picked up for him as far as why I was calling things when I was doing certain things, the way I'd install something. He understood things a lot better than what he had before and that gets me excited thinking, 'Wow, the fact that he didn't play the entire year and now it makes more sense than it did before.' And I think he understands why, when I called certain things, how the ball can come out faster and what he can do protection-wise."His brain is just moving faster just from watching. I think he's just ready to take that next step, get back in there and get things rolling and then being able to do it." Gase said Tannehill would be ready for the start of OTAs this spring without limitations, though he also wants to be smart about how he handles his quarterback."I don't know if there's anything about him that's going to be easing in," Gase said. "I think he's ready to go. I already know I'm going to get some dirty looks when I say, 'How are you doing? How does it feel?' He's not going to want to hear it. He's just going to want to go. I'll just try to do a good job of not bothering him too much, but at the same time kind of figure out where he's at. I know our training staff is going to do a great job of just making sure everything is good. He's been really honest with us as far as how he feels and where he's at. We'll kind of see how that plays out."Gase said Tannehill's return automatically makes the Dolphins a better team than they were at the end of the 2017 season."I'm always going to think that way, especially when you've got a guy that you had a lot of confidence in, you lose him and then now he's back," Gase said. "We went a long time without him. I know there's a lot of guys that are going to be in that locker room that feel the same way because if I had to hear we get '17' back one more time at the end of the year, that said a lot to me. I wasn't the only one thinking that."With 2017 NFL receptions leader Jarvis Landry now off to Cleveland, look for the Dolphins to have more balance in the passing game. Gase made that clear when he was asked about how new receiversandwould replace Landry. "I'm looking at that as more of a group effort of we're probably going to spread it out a little more," Gase said. "Ball distribution will be a little more wide-ranging than one guy. We'll kind of see how we play this out and who is playing where. We'll probably have guys moving around in multiple spots. I think between DeVante (Parker) and Kenny (Stills) and now you add Jakeem (Grant) in there and you add (Kenyan) Drake in there, now you've got. We've got a lot of guys that we're going to need to get the ball to."The guard position has been a popular topic of conversation since Gase took over as head coach in 2016, and he's hoping the addition of five-time Pro Bowl selectionwill solidify things. Or at least stop the questions for a while. "I'm just glad I don't have to hear about guard play anymore," Gase said. "We'll keep that one down for a while." There is one question Gase still will get about the guard spot, and that pertains to who will start at right guard opposite Sitton,or. Gase said he would let things play out, adding that added competition is always good.With the departure of Ndamukong Suh, the spotlight at defensive tackle has shifted to fourth-year playerand second-year playerand. All three of them did good things in 2017, but Gase expects even more under the tutelage of new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who was hired in the offseason after he spent nine seasons with the Detroit Lions. "He's going to get those guys better," Gase said. "That's all he has ever done in his career. He has taken guys that sometimes when you watch some of his past film, some of those guys that you're not really sure who they are, but they're playing hard, they're getting to the ball, they're harassing the quarterback. He gets guys better. I think those guys fit in the mold that he's looking for, and he's going to get those players better."Hard Rock Stadium played host to a World Cup soccer preparation match between Peru and Croatia last week, four days after a press conference celebrating the move of tennis' Miami Open to the facility next year. Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel made clear Tuesday the idea is to keep big events coming to HRS. Speaking to reporters at the NFL Meetings in Orlando alongside Owner Stephen Ross and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum, Garfinkel said the Dolphins already has put in a bid to host the NFL draft in the future. "We want to bring as many great events as we can to Miami," Garfinkel said. "We'll bid on everything that's available, see if we can bring it to Miami. We want to have as many great events as we can as often as we can." Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020, as well as a BCS semifinal game next January and the BCS title game in 2021. "We recognize the importance and what it does for the community by our bringing events to South Florida," Ross said. "That's very important. That's why we renovated the stadium. You'll see more of (those events) and they'll be more varied as well."Up for an award: One of the events held at Hard Rock Stadium over the past year was El Clasico Miami, a match between soccer powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona FC. It was a big enough deal that it earned a nomination for the Sports Business Awards as Sports Event of the Year. Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily to celebrate and recognize the leaders, visionaries and day-to-day practitioners who personify excellence in the business of sports. The 2018 winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York on May 23. Along with El Clasico Miami, the other nominees for Sports Event of the Year are the 2017 NFL Draft: Philadelphia; the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match; the MLB Little League Classic; the Solheim Cup; and the TCS New York City Marathon.