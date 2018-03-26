Top News: Updates From League Meetings

"Sometimes when you sit and watch, you look at things in a different light," Gase said during the coaches breakfast at the NFL Meetings. "The clarity really picked up for him as far as why I was calling things when I was doing certain things, the way I'd install something. He understood things a lot better than what he had before and that gets me excited thinking, 'Wow, the fact that he didn't play the entire year and now it makes more sense than it did before.' And I think he understands why, when I called certain things, how the ball can come out faster and what he can do protection-wise.
"His brain is just moving faster just from watching. I think he's just ready to take that next step, get back in there and get things rolling and then being able to do it." Gase said Tannehill would be ready for the start of OTAs this spring without limitations, though he also wants to be smart about how he handles his quarterback.
"I don't know if there's anything about him that's going to be easing in," Gase said. "I think he's ready to go. I already know I'm going to get some dirty looks when I say, 'How are you doing? How does it feel?' He's not going to want to hear it. He's just going to want to go. I'll just try to do a good job of not bothering him too much, but at the same time kind of figure out where he's at. I know our training staff is going to do a great job of just making sure everything is good. He's been really honest with us as far as how he feels and where he's at. We'll kind of see how that plays out."
Gase said Tannehill's return automatically makes the Dolphins a better team than they were at the end of the 2017 season.
"I'm always going to think that way, especially when you've got a guy that you had a lot of confidence in, you lose him and then now he's back," Gase said. "We went a long time without him. I know there's a lot of guys that are going to be in that locker room that feel the same way because if I had to hear we get '17' back one more time at the end of the year, that said a lot to me. I wasn't the only one thinking that."
Big plans: With the departure of Ndamukong Suh, the spotlight at defensive tackle has shifted to fourth-year player
Stadium story: Hard Rock Stadium played host to a World Cup soccer preparation match between Peru and Croatia last week, four days after a press conference celebrating the move of tennis' Miami Open to the facility next year. Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel made clear Tuesday the idea is to keep big events coming to HRS. Speaking to reporters at the NFL Meetings in Orlando alongside Owner Stephen Ross and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum, Garfinkel said the Dolphins already has put in a bid to host the NFL draft in the future. "We want to bring as many great events as we can to Miami," Garfinkel said. "We'll bid on everything that's available, see if we can bring it to Miami. We want to have as many great events as we can as often as we can." Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020, as well as a BCS semifinal game next January and the BCS title game in 2021. "We recognize the importance and what it does for the community by our bringing events to South Florida," Ross said. "That's very important. That's why we renovated the stadium. You'll see more of (those events) and they'll be more varied as well."
In case you missed it, El Clásico Miami was nominated for Sports Event of the Year by @sbjsbd! pic.twitter.com/q9LYVQWcEi— Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) March 27, 2018
Up for an award: One of the events held at Hard Rock Stadium over the past year was El Clasico Miami, a match between soccer powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona FC. It was a big enough deal that it earned a nomination for the Sports Business Awards as Sports Event of the Year. Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily to celebrate and recognize the leaders, visionaries and day-to-day practitioners who personify excellence in the business of sports. The 2018 winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York on May 23. Along with El Clasico Miami, the other nominees for Sports Event of the Year are the 2017 NFL Draft: Philadelphia; the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match; the MLB Little League Classic; the Solheim Cup; and the TCS New York City Marathon.