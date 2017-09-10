Top News: Veteran Linebackers Make An Impact

While’ fumble return for a touchdown and the six sacks grabbed the attention, perhaps as big a key to the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Monday was the ability to stop the run.The Dolphins held Tennessee to 69 rushing yards, their lowest total of the season. It also was far below the Titans’ previous season average of 138.8 rushing yards per game.“We’ve just got to come out there and do what we do, just play good run defense,” rookie defensive tacklesaid. “I told the team, every team that I know, every great defense that I knew, they always were able to stop the run first. So it was our job to come out and stop the run yesterday.”The Dolphins were particularly aware of how good the Tennessee running game can be because the Titans rushed for 235 yards when they won at Hard Rock Stadium last season.The Dolphins were intent on making sure that didn’t happen again.“Tennessee, we know what they wanted to do,” said rookie defensive tackle. “They wanted to come in here and run the ball and we held them to what? 65? 69 rushing yards? I think that was pretty good for us as a unit.”

Linebacker Neville Hewitt is back with the Dolphins after being signed to the practice squad Monday. Hewitt played all 32 games the past two seasons after making the 53-man roster in 2015 as a rookie free agent, and had seven starts. To make room for Hewitt, the Dolphins released linebackerfrom the practice squad.

High five for Haack: The best game of rookie punter Matt Haack ’s young NFL career didn’t go unnoticed among his teammates. Along with an impressive net average of 49.4 yards, Haack also had five of his nine punts inside the 20. “That was phenomenal,” said special teams captain Michael Thomas . “That was a game we needed him to have. Proud of him. I mean, everybody was celebrating him after every punt all game. He had punt after punt inside the 10, inside the 5, just ball placement, hang time, everything. It was great.”





Coaching search: Head Coach Adam Gase said Monday the Dolphins probably would make a decision on a new offensive line coach “in the next few days.” The assistant offensive line coach is Chris Kuper, a longtime guard for the Denver Broncos who began his NFL coaching career with the Dolphins in 2016.





Perhaps it was merely coincidence, but the strong performance in run defense against Tennessee came in the first game when the Dolphins had veteran linebackersandboth in the lineup. Timmons tied for the team lead with seven tackles against the Titans, while Maualuga was in on five tackles. Asked what they bring to the defense, safety Michael Thomas said: “Just their big, physical presence. Obviously they’re vets. They’ve played on good defenses before. They know how to stop the run. They led the charge yesterday coming downhill and guys just fed off that energy.”