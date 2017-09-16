Top News: Victory in LA, Parkey's Debut, Jay Train's Solid Start

CARSON, Calif. —probably couldn’t have dreamed up a better Dolphins debut had he tried.The native of Jupiter, Fla., claimed off waivers from Cleveland the day after the final roster cuts, capped a 4-for-4 field goal day with the longest game-winning kick in team history, a 54-yarder with 1:05 remaining in regulation.“I guess I could easily be on the couch watching right now,” Parkey said. “This team trusted me, they brought me in. Everyone showed a lot of trust in me and that feels great as a kicker to know that you have that, you have teammates backing you up. So I just went in there and I said, hey, I’m just going to go kick it. Luckily, it went through and all my training this offseason really helped me out.”Parkey, who also had field goals of 30, 28 and 35 yards against the Chargers, had the second game-winning kick of his career. The first came in his second NFL game in 2014 when he made a 36-yard field goal on the final play to give the Philadelphia Eagles a 30-27 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.Parkey is now 6-for-6 on field goal attempts of 50 or more yards in his career. He’s now 59-for-69 overall.“I wish I had an answer for you,” Parkey said about his long-range success. “I think I just lock in. The one thing for sure, it’s not going to be short. I just go in and I lock in and luckily I’m pretty blessed to be able to have that stat.”

Centerused the word “emotional” to describe his return to action Sunday. Pouncey was in the starting lineup for the first time since last November against — ironically enough — those same Chargers, although that game took place in San Diego. Pouncey said the full impact of returning from his hip injury hit him in the fourth quarter. “It brought me back down to reality to where I was eight months ago in this whole recovery to where I’m back out there playing the game that I love,” Pouncey said. “It just meant so much to me. I didn’t want to take away what we did, so I didn’t make a big deal out of it, but deep down inside it meant so much to me to be back out there with those guys, just to be in the huddle again. I’m just glad we got the W.”

Linebackerknew he was going to get some playing time against the Chargers, but he probably didn’t expect to be in the starting lineup. That’s just what happened after veteranbecame an unexpected inactive. Allen got involved immediately, teaming withto stop Chargers running back Melvin Gordon for no gain on the first snap of the game. “That’s the best way for me (to get going),” Allen said. “I feel like once I get the nerves out, I’m good. That was a great call to bring me off the edge to start. I was ready then.”

As expected,got the start at left guard, butalso got plenty of action at that spot as the two rotated throughout the game. Head Coach Adam Gase said that was the plan coming into the game. For Davis, this marked his NFL debut. “They told us earlier they wanted to give me some reps as well,” Davis said. “I didn’t know exactly what that meant, (maybe) a half or second half. It kind of worked out good. Give me some reps. Finally get my first actual NFL action. It felt great. It was fun. It was a good time.”

Along with Allen and Davis, other Dolphins players making their NFL debut against the Chargers were DT, P, DE, Sand DT. In addition to those players, the following players made their Dolphins regular season debut: S, QB, DE, LB, RB, TEand CB

The Dolphins played in front of a much smaller crowd Sunday than they’re used to , butandboth said they liked the atmosphere at StubHub Center. It certainly didn’t hurt that a good percentage of the announced crowd of some 25,000 were Dolphins fans. “It’s a great environment,” Stills said. “It seemed like we had a solid amount of fans here. Everyone is kind of on top of you. It’s sold out, it was fun, and it was a great game. Can’t beat it.” Said Maxwell: “I actually liked that atmosphere. It doesn’t get as loud, but the interaction with the fans, they’re up on you, you can hear them. I don’t know, I like that.”

didn’t get his first 100-yard game until his fifth game last season, but he got it done right away in 2017. Ajayi finished with 122 yards against the Chargers, ending the NFL’s longest streak for a team not allowing a 100-yard rusher. “This offseason and preseason, I’ve been really pushing myself to be great and just work on my consistency and be that guy and just increase my role on this team,” Ajayi said. “I think I was taking the right steps. The offensive line, they were doing a great job today just being physical. That’s what we needed today to be just physical, keep us in the game and at the end of the game we were able to get just enough to be able to put us in good field goal range and Parkey hit it.”

Chase Allen was on the field goal block team at the end of the game and as the ball was snapped, he didn’t have any intention of looking back to see if Younghoe Koo’s 44-yard field goal attempt was going to be good. That changed when he saw the look on Koo’s face. “I saw the expression in the kicker’s face,” Allen said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I turned and it was wide right. I just saw his eyes widen up.” Stills said he wasn’t optimistic because he figured things would even out after the Dolphins recorded a last-minute victory against the Chargers last season. “From my experience, most of the time when it’s back-to-back games that come down to the wire, it’s hard for a team to pull it out twice,” Stills said. “I wasn’t too optimistic, I guess, and Jay Cutler was telling me, ‘He’s going to miss it, he’s going to miss it,’ in my ear. And he misses it and Jay is running down the sideline, ‘I told you, I told you.’