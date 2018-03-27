Top News: Wrapping Up League Meetings

The playing rules & bylaws approved by @NFL clubs this morning pic.twitter.com/vyfeqLybLl — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 27, 2018

- The Dolphins not only will have a lot of new players in 2018, Head Coach Adam Gase is hoping there will be a whole new attitude in the locker room.Actually, he's counting on it."I'm not hoping, I know it's going to be different," Gase said during the coaches breakfast at the NFL Meetings. "We've got different animals going. You've got some alpha dogs going in there. You've got some guys that will go in there and they're not going to accept a lot of the (expletive) that's gone on in the past. We've got the right guys for what we're looking for."Gase said the Dolphins made a conscious effort in the offseason to add players who would bring in a winning attitude, with examples being guardand running back"We're just trying to get guys with experience winning, who have been successful, have done it right, are professionals and are just good examples," Gase said. "But at the same time, (we want) guys that can play. We're trying to get guys that fit into what we're looking to do. Right now, we feel great about the guys that we've acquired."NFL teams adopted 16 playing rules and bylaws, as well as one resolution this week at the league meetings, including one bylaw proposed by the Dolphins. The Dolphins' approved bylaw proposal removes the requirement that a non-vested player be placed on waivers to be removed from the 90-player roster prior to the roster reduction to 53 players. Among the most notable changes for 2018 were the change in the standard for a catch; the elimination of the requirement for a point-after kick or two-point conversion attempt when a team scores a game-winning touchdown at the end of regulation; making it a foul for players to lower the head to initiate contact; changing the activation period for a player designated for return to eight games instead of eight weeks; and allowing trades of players on injured reserve.There was some activity inside the practice bubble at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday when the University of Miami held its Pro Day there. The Pro Day featuring former University of Miami players was moved inside to safeguard against weather becoming a factor. Pro Days, just one small part of the scouting process for the 2018 NFL draft, began March 6 and will end April 6 with workouts at Georgia Southern, Memphis and South Alabama.

The tight end position for the Dolphins appears in flux with 2017 starter Julius Thomas released in the offseason and his top backup, Anthony Fasano, still a free agent after indicating after last season he was contemplating retirement. One intriguing player on the roster is, who joined the team last November after being claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos. "I'm really interested to see what we can do with him," Gase said. "When he came on board, I wasn't really sure where he was health-wise. It was just kind of a weird situation. Seeing him go out the first day and he's running around and he's fine and I could tell the quarterbacks really liked working with him. Anytime you get a guy that has been a former quarterback, he seems to have a great feel for where to be, where to fit in, kind of what that guy is thinking. We'll kind of see what we can do developing him." Gase said he had not talked to Thomas or Fasano in the offseason, but would consider the possibility of reaching out to Fasano after the draft depending on where the Dolphins stand at that time. Along with Derby, the Dolphins also haveandas tight ends on the roster.Running back Frank Gore remains a quality running back despite being in his mid-30s, but the Dolphins also signed him as a free agent because of his intangibles. For one thing, Gore should serve as a great mentor for third-year running back. "I think he's a great guy for us to have in that locker room and that running back room," Gase said. "I think he's a great guy for Drake to see work day in and day out, and those two guys kind of being able to do their thing together. That's going to be a fun thing to watch." Gase said he anticipated using Drake and Gore much the same way he did last season with Drake and Damien Williams before Williams sustained a shoulder injury in the late-November game at New England.

As with Gore, Gase is excited about the example new wide receivercould set for the young wide receivers on the roster. "He's been part of an organization that's won a lot and he's a guy that can absolutely be a huge impact in our locker room," Gase said. "He can help other players on offense and help our team in general. I think it will be good for our guys to see how he works, how he does meetings and how he goes about his business. I remember when we signed Wes (Welker) in Denver, that was one of the biggest things that he did was when our young guys saw him practice, they were shocked because they couldn't believe how hard he went and how fast he did everything. There was no half speed or take this play off. It just didn't exist. He was full speed all the time."

Withcoming off a tremendous second half of the 2017 season,continuing his development,showing promise as a rookie last year, andexpected back from his Achilles injury, the Dolphins appear to have a lot of depth at the cornerback position. That may be so, but Gase says you can never have enough. "We're always going to look to add," he said. "That position, you guys always talk about drafting a quarterback every year, (you have to) draft a corner every year. It's a tough position to play. It's becoming a position where it's high-priced. Now all of a sudden we're looking at Xavien is coming up on his contract here pretty soon. We see him getting better."