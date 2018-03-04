Top News: Wrapping Up The Combine

The 2018 NFL scouting combine came to a close Monday when defensive backs ran the 40-yard dash and did other on-field work at Lucas Oil Stadium.The day also included NFL Network's Rich Eisen running the 40-yard dash (in a suit and tie) and raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Eisen came in at 5.97 seconds, the second time in the 13 times he's run the 40 at the combine that he came in under 6 seconds.The 2018 NFL draft is scheduled April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

LSU cornerback Donte Jackson didn't succeed in his quest to beat John Ross' combine record of 4.22 in the 40-yard dash, but he did tie for fastest time among all the prospects this year when he turned in a 4.32. Jackson tied with Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward and Tulane cornerback Parry Nickerson.It was quite a fast combine indeed because Jackson, Ward and Nickerson became only the third, fourth and fifth defensive backs to run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 or faster in the last decade, according to NFL Research.In all, seven defensive backs were clocked under 4.4 in the 40, including cornerback Avonte Maddox, who played for new Dolphins assistant DB coach Renaldo Hill at Pitt.With the combine now done, the next official order of business on the NFL calendar is the start of the league March 14 at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Two days before then, clubs will be permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the agents of players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 14. All teams also must be under the salary cap by the start of the new league year.The Dolphins will team up with the Parkland Rangers, Gold Cast Pop Warner, Stoneman Douglas Football and Coconut Creek High School Student Government for a football skills camp Sunday at Pine Trails Park in Parkland. The free, non-contact event will be open to all boys and girls ages 7-16 and will start at 1 p.m.Dolphins defensive tacklehasn't forgotten about his hometown, as evidenced by a tweet from the head coach at Plaquemine High, Paul B. DiStefano. He tweeted Monday: "Thanks to @dgodch1 for contributing back to our kids. I'm am so proud of you!!! @PlaquemineHigh @greendevilath @MiamiDolphins #plaqueminepride #chauxdown" Plaquemine, a small town in Louisiana, honored Godchaux last May by having an official Davon Godchaux Day.