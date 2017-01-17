Tunsil Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Dolphins first-round pickhas been honored as a member of the 2016 NFL All-Rookie Team, as selected by the Professional Football Writers of America.Tunsil was joined at guard on the All-Rookie Team by Joe Thuney of the New England Patriots. The announcement came after defensive tacklewas revealed as a member of the All-AFC team.The 13th overall selection in the 2016 NFL draft, Tunsil started 14 games for the Dolphins during the regular season, including two at left tackle whenwas sidelined by injury or illness.This marks the fourth time in seven years the Dolphins had an offensive lineman selected to the All-Rookie Team. Tunsil followed guard John Jerry (2010), center(2011) and tackle Ja’Wuan James (2014).The Dolphins have been represented on the All-Rookie Team the past four years. Kicker Caleb Sturgis and special teams standout Don Jones were honored in 2013; James and(as kick returner) were recognized in 2014; and punterwas recognized in 2015.