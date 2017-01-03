Two Different Teams Will Meet In Pittsburgh

Sunday’s playoff game will be a rematch of the week 6 game, but both coaches involved have downplayed the significance of the first meeting.

As Dolphins fan well know, Miami beat Pittsburgh 30-15 in Week 6 at Hard Rock Stadium.



Head Coach Adam Gase was asked by Pittsburgh writers Wednesday about the Steelers saying they’ve changed since that game Oct. 16.



“I think every team can say the same thing,” Gase said. “I think we’re different than what we were when we played them the first time. We were both at different spots in the season. They have been on a roll lately. We’ve had some good stretches here in the last two months, but we’ve had a couple low moments. They’ve been red hot for the last six, seven weeks. We all develop and we all morph into a different team as the season goes on. Certain guys start playing better than others. Right now, they’re playing as well as you could want to play heading into the playoffs. That’s why they play the game. It’s really (about) who’s going to be better that day.”



The Dolphins victory at Hard Rock Stadium started a six-game winning streak, while it was the start of a four-game skid for the Steelers, who then rebounded by winning their last seven to finish 11-5.



“They’ve definitely evolved, but so have we,” Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. “I just believe that all teams evolve over the course of the journey that is the season. And because we’re both in this game, it’s a sign that we both evolved in the right ways.”