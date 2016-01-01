Urbik Going Back To Where It All Began

Veteranwill be making his first playoff appearance Sunday when the Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, and he’ll be doing it against the team with which his NFL career began all the way back in 2008.Urbik never played for the Steelers, but he was a member of that team for the entire 2008 season after being a third-round pick in the draft that year. After being inactive for all 16 games as a rookie, Urbik went to Buffalo, where he spent six years before joining the Dolphins this offseason.“It’s a little weird, yeah,” Urbik admitted. “Definitely, eight years later I didn’t think I was going to make my first playoff start against them. It’s kind of weird.”As it turned out, Urbik also made his first regular season start against the Steelers, that happening late in the 2010 season.Urbik is focused on 2017, though, and dealing with the Steelers defense.“They have a lot of different guys,” he said. “They do a lot of different things. They have some bigger guys in the middle. They have some really good players. They have a good defense. And then in passing situations they throw a lot of different things at you. They’ll have (linebacker) James Harrison line up as a nose and rush you. There’s a lot of different things, so we just have to be on our stuff.”Make no mistake, Urbik has an important role to play for the Dolphins offense.When the Dolphins defeated the Steelers on Oct. 16, three-time Pro Bowl selectionwas the starting center, but that job now belongs to Urbik after he replacedwith three games left in the regular season.“He’s been solid,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said. “He’s stabilized us a little bit in there. He’s been good. I’d just characterize it as good, solid play. Absolutely would love to have Pouncey, like when we played them the first time. He played extremely well against these guys. There’s a uniqueness to just how fast Pouncey can run. Urbik can try hard, but he’s probably never going to run quite as fast as Pouncey. Nor am I. We can want to all we want to, but it’s not going to happen. And you miss his speed on some of those things.“But Urbs has done a great job filling in. It’s not easy. It’s a hard position. It’s a quarterbackish position where you have to communicate. He’ll be big here going up to Pittsburgh and that kind of atmosphere and just the communication and the veteran presence is really big, especially with how many new young guys we have playing and helping (quarterback). That helps him also.”For his part, Urbik is approaching his first playoff game just like he would any other week.“Kind of the same as always,” he said. “I try to watch as much film as I can, try to be prepared as much as I can. I don’t think I can say, oh, now I’m going to do this different, do that different. I try to be as prepared as I can every single week. Things are going to be a little different, a little faster. The communication is going to have to be a little faster this week. They’ll probably try to show some things at us that we haven’t seen on film. So I’ll try to recognize that and try to get the calls out.”As for his former team, Urbik says he holds no ill will toward the Steelers.“I came in, I wasn’t ready to play my rookie year and it’s the nature of the business,” he said. “When you’re not ready to play or if you don’t have a good camp, it’s kind of one of those things (where) you fall behind. That’s what I did. I didn’t have a great rookie camp and from then on I was playing behind the 8-ball. It is what it is, part of the business. Felt like I progressed every year since then and gotten better and better and better.”