Voice Of The Fan: 2017 MVP Predictions

Who will be the Dolphins 2017 MVP?

Hopefully. But as a more serious answer I'm going with. After getting a nice contract extension, I think he is going to be a force to be reckoned with. I can see him having a Pro Bowl season and showing he is still one of the best pass rushers in the NFL who can put fear in any quarterback.

Barring any injuries, I expect to seeas the team’s MVP this season. Parker is 100 percent healthy and poised to become the dominant wide receiver the Miami Dolphins drafted him to become.

I think with the quarterback situation we have that this team will rely on a steady dose ofthis year. I expect him to set the tone for the offense and mature into a vocal leader. The 2017 MVP for the Miami Dolphins will be Jay Ajayi.

Injuries have plagued the three-time Pro Bowl selection in recent years, but ifcan regain his old form and play most, if not all, of the 16 games in 2017, he will finish the season as the team’s MVP. By any metric, Pouncey, when healthy, has been one of the best pass and run blockers at his position, allowing only six sacks and recording eight holding penalties in 65 starts at center, per STATS. Even in limited snaps last season, No. 51 was a true difference-maker up front. In five games with Pouncey in the lineup, Jay Ajayi rushed for 650 yards on 109 carries (6.0 YPC), racking up two of his three 200-plus-yard performances, and three of his four contests with over 100 yards on the ground. In nine games without the University of Florida product in the rotation, Ajayi cleared 60 rushing yards only three times and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. As Pouncey returns to team drills and develops a comfort level with new quarterback Jay Cutler in practice, a much-anticipated return to the field will be a welcome sight for the entire Dolphins offense.

I think the obvious answer is going to be Jay Ajayi, who probably will have even more of the offense go through him with's injury than it would have if Tannehill were healthy. But, I will look to the defense for my MVP on the season. Cameron Wake could claim it, as could. However, I will go with the man who missed much of last year, and the defense never seemed to come back after his injury. Safetycontrols that defense and he can do everything - cover, stop the run, blitz, you name it. Jones' presence back on the defense should make a difference for the Dolphins this year, both against the run and the pass, and that is going to be critical for the team's success.

Jay Ajayi will be the Miami Dolphins MVP in 2017. With Tannehill injured and to miss the entire season, I believe Miami will rely heavily on the run game this year. If the Dolphins offensive line can stay healthy, specifically Mike Pouncey, I believe Ajayi is on the verge of a big year. A 1,300-yard, 12-touchdown type season is possible for Ajayi and he will also have a chance to win the NFL rushing crown as well. I think Jay Ajayi will be the Dolphins MVP in 2017.

The MVP competition always leans towards the quarterback position, especially being “The most important position in sports,” as Greg Likens put it. Add to that the fact that Jay Cutler came out of retirement to join the team at a point when the season outlook was bleak after the Tannehill injury, as well as the extremely talented supporting cast of skill position players around him. This season will rise or fall on the abilities of Jay Cutler as the Dolphins quarterback. You can make a case for other players such as Jay Ajayi, Reshad Jones, Cameron Wake and others, but this season will rise and fall on the arm of Jay Cutler – making him a shoe-in for the team MVP if the Dolphins are to go anywhere this season.

In order for the 2017 Miami Dolphins to realize success, it is almost certain that Jay Cutler will have to play well. In 2015 with the Chicago Bears and Adam Gase, Cutler enjoyed his best season when he passed for 3,629 yards, 21 TDs, 11 INTs and a 92.3 rating. This he accomplished with a decimated receiver corps. Cutler was named Bears MVP for his impressive performance under those adverse circumstances. The 2017 Dolphins have a deeper and more talented set of receivers, possibly the best set of weapons Cutler has ever had to work with. He has two fine offensive tackles and a Pro Bowl center in front of him. And, most importantly, he’s reunited with Gase. Altogether, these factors present Cutler with a terrific opportunity to thrive and exceed his 2015 MVP performance. This is why Jay Cutler is our prediction for Dolphins MVP for the 2017 season.

There is so much talent on the team to choose from. With all of the adjustments made to the offense, I was really looking forward to Ryan Tannehill running the team. Now, I like Cutler. I always have. He is a gunslinger. Once he knows the weapons he has, and gets it right, it could be special. But, one of those weapons is DeVante Parker. This is Parker's first training camp with no injuries. And, what he showed in camp this year looks like the real deal. I think Cutler is salivating to have a talent like Parker to score with. This is DeVante's year. He is my MVP.

Providing the offensive line can stay healthy and be effective then there should be no reason why Jay Ajayi shouldn't be the team MVP. Now that Adam Gase knows what he has in Ajayi he won't hold him back, he shouldn't start slowly like last year. If the wide receiving group are dynamic and live up to their potential then teams won't be able to load the box to stop the Jay Train otherwise they will find themselves getting burnt.

The Dolphins MVP will be Jay Ajayi. Coming off a huge year in 2016, Ajayi is well positioned to build on his success. He has a year of experience under his belt. He may not have the 200 yard games this season, but I expect more consistency throughout the season, now that he knows what is needed to be a workhorse.