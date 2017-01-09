Voice Of The Fan: 9.1.17

Matt Kent, Phinzone.com​I think the punter Matthew Haack has the best shot. I wanted to say, but we just have too much depth at wide receiver. But I think Haack can unseat Darr and win the starting job!

With 17 tackles in three games, linebackeris making it hard to cut him. Without question, 5th round draft pick,,, the DT out of LSU is the biggest surprise. He not only will make the team but will probably start alongside

Brian Miller, PhinPhanatic.comThe most impressive player has to be Davon Godchaux but as a drafted rookie that should be somewhat expected. The player that surprised me the most however has beenwho I had written off before training camp ever started. I think he has a real shot of making the final 53-man roster.

Kevin Nogle, The PhinsiderThe Dolphins have several undrafted free agent/first-year player options who appear to be able to make a case for a roster spot, including two players on the offensive line. Tackleand guardboth seem to be playing themselves into reserve roles on the line. Davis was the talk of camp a week-or-so ago, challenging for the starting left guard position - and he could still claim that thoughappears to have re-claimed the role. Both of them look like developmental depth linemen who could see playing time this year if injuries start to creep up. Honorable mention goes to linebacker Chase Allen on the defensive side of the ball.

I believe Eric Smith, the undrafted rookie out of Virginia, has a very good chance to make this team and earn a roster spot. I believe he is one of a handful of players who has played well in every preseason game this year and he has impressed me everytime he has been on the field. Miami is a little thin depth wise at the offensive tackle position and I think should Ju'Wuan James’ shoulder injury act up Smith might be the first guy off the bench to replace him and get playing time as the back-up right tackle.

Paul L. Picken, Jr., “On The FinSide”The Dolphins UDFA haul this offseason has been extremely impressive throughout the preseason. There may be a number of players among them that could have made the roster in past seasons, who won’t be able to survive roster cuts this offseason simply because of the strength of their position group. Guys likeandmay be casualties of the simple numbers game at defensive end, similar to early favorite Drew Morgan and Damore'ea Stringfellow at the wide receiver position. Logic points to Chase Allen and Eric Smith likely making the roster. The most likely candidate to stick has to be S/CBout of Georgia. Given’s suspension for half the season,’s injury history and the depth at safety outside of, Smith may have built enough footage throughout the preseason to be able to entrench himself on this roster for the opening game of the season based on his play thus far, with his strongest competition being fellow UDFA Tory McTyer.

Scott Sanchez, Finatics.comThe two names that come to mind are Chase Allen and Damore'ea Stringfellow. Any wide receiver who catches a 99-yard TD pass gets noticed in my book. Sad thing is he plays a position that Miami is loaded at. On the other hand, Miami could use depth at linebacker and Allen has showed promise during his game reps.

Chris Shashaty, Phins.comEvery training camp at least one undrafted prospect performs above and beyond the expectations of his pedigree. This year there are half a dozen who could make a legitimate case for a roster spot, truly a reflection of the fine work done by the scouting department. Of this group we think G/T Jesse Davis has the best chance of earning a roster spot. Adam Gase and Chris Foerster have been trusting him with first team snaps at LG as part of the interior line rotations, earning positive feedback from Gase as a potential opening day starter. The last time an undrafted first year player came in and earned a starting job on the OL was 1998 when the Dolphins signed Mark Dixon out of the CFL. There’s a good chance it could happen again this season.Bryan Watson, DolFan-UKIt's got to be Jesse Davis, who I believe will be punched in to start at left guard for the opener against Tampa Bay. He has come from nowhere (UDFA) with little hype or fanfare. Whether that's down to him balling and lighting it up or atrocious competition for the spot I'm not sure.