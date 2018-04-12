Voice Of The Fan: All-Time Favorite Dolphins Draft Class

What is your all-time favorite Dolphins draft class?





Neil Bolt - sheddawgs.com



My personal favorite draft in Dolphins history it'd have to be 1997. Dan Marino in ‘83 seems like the obvious pick, but is a bit before my time. In 97 we got Jason Taylor and Sam Madison. What's not to love? Two amazing players that left a lasting impression on the team.

Brian Miller, PhinPhanatic.com



My favorite draft class was the 1997 draft class that included Jason Taylor. Forget about what Taylor did with his career after that season, Taylor was the one player I was pounding my fist for. I loved watching him play for Akron. Since part of my family was from the Cleveland area, I got to see a lot of him in college. He was my favorite player entering that draft. What he did in the NFL was the icing on the cake. The '97 class was still really good outside of the Taylor pick. Yatil Green could have been a standout receiver if not for his knee issues and who can complain about Sam Madison? Ed Perry was a solid late round pick up at TE who spent most of his career with the Dolphins as well. Still it was a great day when I heard Taylor's name called in round three.





Brian Catanzaro, On The FinSide



I've been a Dolphins fan for about 20 years now. My favorite, as of right now, has to be the 2016 class. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil shockingly fell to the Dolphins amidst several, ahem, allegations to give the Miami a uniquely talented player at a difficult position to find. You will be hard-pressed to find a second and third round tandem than played better in the second half of the season than cornerback Xavien Howard (4 INT's and 9 PD's in final 5 games) and running back Kenyan Drake (851 rushing and receiving yards in final 9 games). Wide receiver Jakeem Grant was a major steal in the 6th round as well. This class offers the Dolphins hope for the future and very well could be the first time in decades that the Dolphins end up hitting on their first three draft picks in one class.





Dave Gray, TheDolphinsMakeMeCry.com



My favorite Dolphins draft class is 1983. Not only do you get the Dan Marino/Mark Clayton connection, but Reggie Roby helped win the field position battle for a decade. However, the real reason that 1983 is the best draft year is because it gives us this delicious quote from a lowly Jets fan that replays during the telecast each year: "Everybody said if Marino was gonna be around at that time, they'd (the Jets) take Marino. Obviously, the Jets know something that, you know, the people up here don't."



Lisa Johnson, OurTurf football



Didn't take me long to answer this one because everyone that knows me, knows it's the 1983 draft class with Dan Marino and Mark Clayton. This is the draft class that launched me into football in general. Even though I was raised Dolphins football, it wasn't until this draft that sent me from a average fan to a passionate one.





Maggie Kelly, Phinatics.com



There have been some great drafts in Dolphins history, but for me none tops the 1971 draft. The players selected that year would not make the Dolphins Honor Roll as the only true impact player to come out of that draft for the Dolphins was defensive end Vern Den Herder in the ninth round. In fact, Joe Theismann, picked in the fourth round, ended up playing in Canada and would come back and haunt the Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII with the Redskins. But it was the first-round pick (22nd overall) that was sent to Baltimore as compensation for the Dolphins signing Don Shula as head coach that made this draft special. No first-round pick in NFL history lasted as long in the NFL or was part of so much history as this one. And for those trivia buffs out there, who did Baltimore select with the 22nd pick? Running back Don McCauley, who would play 11 seasons in the NFL but never achieve anything close to the impact that the Dolphins got by trading that pick.





Mike Oliva, DolphinsTalk.com



My favorite draft class was the 1992 draft class in which Miami had two picks in the Top 12. I was a huge fan of Marco Coleman when he was coming out of Georgia Tech and was hoping Miami would draft him at pick #7. When Miami was able to land Troy Vincent at pick number 7 and then still get Marco Coleman at pick number 12, I remember being ecstatic. The Dolphins defense was not a very strong unit for many years in this era and I remember going into that draft hoping Miami would land Coleman and another defensive star to bolster the defense. That is exactly what they did in this draft. One of the few times coming out of the draft I was extremely happy and confident Miami landed two sure fire stars in Round 1.





Peter Whybrow, Dol-Fan UK



The favorite draft class, aside from the obvious 1983 year, would be 1996 when Jimmy Johnson wheeled and dealed his way around the draft He picked a gem and possibly the biggest steal of the draft late in the 5th round by the name of Zach Thomas, who went on to become one of the best linebackers in Dolphins history. He came in with a passion and attitude that would make him a fan favorite for years. DT Daryl Gardner was the first-round pick who paired up with Tim Bowens to form a great run stopping team. Next up was running back Karim Abdul-Jabbar, who rushed for over 1,000 yards, making him the first to reach the mark since 1978 and, at the time, provided hope that Miami had finally found a starting running back. In round six, safety Shawn Wooden was selected and went on to have a productive career mainly with the Dolphins. He is a true favorite as he is the Dol-Fan UK president, attending and helping out with fan club events in recent times. In 2015, Shawn joined us at our fan club event and spent time sharing his stories with our members, a very memorable evening.



