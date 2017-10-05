Voice Of The Fan: Favorite Home Openers

What is your all-time favorite Dolphins home opener?

Matt Kent, Phinzone.com​



My favorite season opener is easy 1994 Dolphins vs. Patriots when Dan Marino was making his first start since tearing his Achilles. It was an amazing shootout and it was really Dan at his best.



Scott Martin, DolFan UK



The 1994 opener at home against the Patriots was a great duel between Dan Marino and Drew Bledsoe that ended in a thrilling 39-35 win for us. It was Dan’s first game back after a serious injury the previous year and people were doubting if he could still produce the goods, but he proved it emphatically in that game.



Ron Weiss, Ron’s World Of Miami Dolphins



​My all-time favorite was Sept. 4, 1994. The Marino comeback. Before the game, the field was a muddy mess after a bad rain storm. So much was made of Marino’s struggles in the preseason coming back from his season ending injury in 1993 but he came back with 5 TDs to defeat the Patriots. The last drive came down to a 4th and long and Shula waved to Marino to do his thing. And he did with a long deep ball to Irving Fryar to win the game.





Carl Leone, Bitchin' Dave's

Without a doubt, my favorite home opener was the first home opener I attended back in 1984. The week before, Dan Marino lit up the Redskins in Washington throwing for 21 of 28, 311 yards and 5 TDs in a 35-17 victory. Coming home for the first time, there was so much electricity in the air as everyone was excited to see Marino throw the ball. We hosted the 1-0 Patriots, led by Steve Grogan. As the game got rolling, the Orange Bowl was rocking. Marino only threw for 234 yards and 2 TDs against 2 INTs but we shut them out in the 2nd half and won 28-7. Needless to say, everyone left excited about our prospects for the season and our young quarterback.





Mike Oliva, DolphinsTalk.com



My favorite all-time Dolphins home opener was in 2005. It was Nick Saban's first game as the Dolphins head coach. The Dolphins beat the Denver Broncos 34-10 and on the final play of the game Jason Taylor picked up a fumble and ran it back 85 yards for a touchdown as time expired.





Gino Vitale, Finatics.com



Simple. The 2014 when we opened the season at home against the Patriots and were victorious!!