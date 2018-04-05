Voice Of The Fan: Favorite Mid-Round Draft Choice

This week's question: Who is your favorite mid-round (rounds 3-6) draft choice in Dolphins history?



Dave Buchler, Finatics.com



It has to be 1997's third-round pick from the University of Akron - Jason Taylor. Need I say more? It is hard to find another mid-round pick by the Dolphins who is both a Pro Bowl participant and a Hall of Fame inductee!



Mike Oliva, DolphinsTalk.com



My favorite mid-round pick in Dolphins history is Jason Taylor (1997, 3rd round). From day one JT was a productive defensive end who helped Miami win a lot of games in the late 90's and throughout the 2000's. A first ballot Hall of Famer, a three-time All Pro defensive end, 131 sacks as a member of the Dolphins; his resume speaks for itself. For a generation of Dolphins fans, Jason Taylor was the face of the franchise and the player most fans enjoyed rooting for. To have that type of career coming out of Akron and being a third-round draft pick by far makes him my favorite mid-round draft pick in Dolphins history.

Luis D. Sung, PhinManiacs.com



While there are plenty of individuals on this list who could contend for the title of favorite mid-rounder, there's no question in my mind that it's Jason Taylor (1997, 3rd round) who runs away with it, for a multitude of reasons. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, the 2006 Defensive Player of the Year, the Dolphins franchise leader in sacks with 131, the 2007 Walter Payton Man of the Year, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, the list goes on and on. But, what puts it over the top, at least in my mind - given recent experiences - is the amount of work he puts into giving back to the South Florida community. The Jason Taylor Foundation has been helping kids since 2004, and it projects to continue to do so for many years to come. That is ultimately why I choose Taylor.





Dale-Paul Jordan, Phinphanatic.com



This is going to be crazy selection, but Channing Crowder (2005, 3rd round) is my choice. Yes, you have to ignore Zach Thomas (1996, 5th round) and Jason Taylor (1997, 3rd round) - as everyone will be writing about them - but Crowder is my choice and with rightful reason. He was the fans' player. A player who roamed the field with intent to hurt someone and make a play. Honestly, when was the last time the Dolphins had a linebacker who created that type of presence. Crowder grew up with Jason and Zach mentoring him, so he learned from the best on how to maintain his body and play the game. But, more importantly, he played for the fans and understood how one hit could ignite a team.



Dave Gray, TheDolphinsMakeMeCry.com



While I have a soft spot for the hidden yardage that one of my favorite players, punter Reggie Roby (1983, 6th round), gifted us for nearly a decade, it just wouldn't be honest to dismiss Jason Taylor (1997, 3rd round) as the most valuable mid-round pick in the team's history. He's a Hall of Famer, top 10 on the all-time sack list, top 5 all-time in forced fumbles and tops the list for defensive fumble recoveries and TDs scored for defensive linemen. He's one of the best ever.



Tyler Holwell, Sheddawgs.com



I'm basing my answer on players drafted from 2009 to 2017 considering those are the years I started watching the games consistently. So, my sample size isn't great. But, for me it would have to be Brian Hartline (2009, 4th round). He was an inexpensive gritty receiver who wasn't afraid to get up after the ball. With almost 5,000 yards and 12 TDs in 6 seasons he filled his role great while also not breaking the Dolphins bank.





Lisa Johnson, OurTurf Football



My overall favorite is linebacker Zach Thomas (1996, 5th round). Without question, to me Zach is a Hall of Fame player. To be able to pull a player in the 5th round with that kind of talent. The Dolphins hit a home run with that pick. He'll go down as one of the Dolphins best linebackers in history.

Kevin Nogle, The Phinsider



The easy and obvious answers this week are Zach Thomas (1996, 5th round) and Jason Taylor (1997, 3rd round). No one will argue against them and they are rightfully Dolphins legends. I will give two more options, however, who are probably the tier just below JT and Zach: punter Reggie Roby (1983, 6th round) and Reshad Jones (2010, 5th round). Roby was a three-time Pro Bowl, two-time First-Team All Pro selection as a punter. Jones is currently a two-time Pro Bowl selection and among the top safeties in the league. Those are two great mid-round picks.





Matt Kent, Phinzone.com



I am going to say Bryan Cox (1991, 5th round) is my favorite late pick. At a time when our defense had no leaders, and no real identity he infused a dose of attitude and playmaking that changed the whole feel of the season and every year after. He wasn't the most prolific player, but man he was fun to watch. Especially against Buffalo!

Ron Weiss, Ron's World of Miami Dolphins



Bryan Cox (1991, 5th round) is my choice as he bought some real excitement to the field. We can't never forget how he felt about Buffalo Bills. His words were if he ever got traded to the Buffalo Bills he would retire from pro football.





Carl Leone, Bitchin' Dave's



Hard to ignore Zach Thomas (1996, 5th round) and Jason Taylor (1997, 3rd round), as being the BEST mid round selections by the Dolphins in any draft. But the questions is our FAVORITE mid round pick. With that in mind, I go with a three-way tie from the good old glory years. In 1968, we grabbed S Dick Anderson in the 3rd and RB Jim Kiick in the 5th rounds. Then in 1969, we selected RB Mercury Morris in the 3rd. Those three guys were part of three consecutive Super Bowls with two championships and the only Perfect Season! Without them. I am not so sure we could have accomplished all of that. All three were solid contributors. More importantly, they made me a Dol-Fan for life.



Paul L. Picken, Jr., On The FinSide



This one is a tough one. Being asked to select a favorite when there are so many great Dolphins that I'm a fan of and grew up watching play. From all-time greats like Nat Moore (1974, 3rd round), Zach Thomas (1996, 5th round) and Jason Taylor (1997, 3rd round) to favorites like Yeremiah Bell (2003, 6th round), Deon Dyer (2000, 4th round), Ferrell Edmunds (1988, 3rd round) and Paul Soliai 2007, 4th round) or even some of the infamous players like Bryan Cox (1991, 5th round) and Channing Crowder (2005, 3rd round) - the middle rounds are full of greatness and intrigue, including the drafting of Joe Theismann (1971, 4th round) , who instead elected to play in the CFL for a few years. I'd have to say that for me, personally I loved the Reshad Jones (2010, 5th round) pick when the Dolphins took him. It has really panned out well for the team since he took over the starting safety role alongside Yeremiah Bell his sophomore year in the league. "Mr. Jones" has been an absolute monster in both pass defense and against the run, though the team has sought a complementary running mate to pair with him in the secondary for several years now.





Chris Shashaty, Phins.com



The winningest wide receiver in Miami Dolphins history, Nat Moore's (1974, 3rd round) teams won an astounding 130 regular season games (1974-86) with only one losing campaign. A deserving Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate, Moore has better overall numbers than a third of the 25 WRs currently in the HOF. He ranks in the top 35 in NFL history in TD receptions (74), more than Michael Irvin, Charlie Joiner, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Art Monk and James Lofton (all Hall of Famers). He's won all the requisite awards (Pro Bowl, All-Pro honors), was the league's TD receptions leader in 1977, and played in two Super Bowls. Off the field, no other player has personified class and espoused philanthropy more than Moore (the team's annual community award is named after him). A 3rd round selection in 1974 and a consummate team player, Nat Moore played with two Hall of Fame QBs (Bob Griese and Dan Marino) and spent his entire career in Miami.



