Voice Of The Fan: First Round Draft Pick

Who do you think the Dolphins will draft in the first round?



Dave Blake, Phinfever





This is such a tough one as the Dolphins are in prime position, due to all the "good" quarterbacks in this draft, to grab a playmaking defensive player if they stand pat at #11. If the Dolphins have a chance to draft quarterbacks Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen, then they may try to trade up to #6 with the Colts if either one is available there. It will be very costly, so, my hope is that they stand pat at 11 and draft a linebacker or safety. With that said, I think the Dolphins will draft Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick due to the fact that the NFL is now a passing league and defenses are in the nickel a lot trying to stop that tight end and slants across the middle.



Lisa Johnson, OurTurf Football



My 2018 Miami Dolphins first round pick is LSU running back Derrius Guice. The free agent signing of Frank Gore pushed me into this direction. Clearly, Miami needs a stronger young back to compliment Kenyan Drake and give the Dolphins some depth at this position. There was some interest early on by the Fins and Guice, so I just went with my gut on this one.





Matt Kent, Phinzone.com



I think Miami drafts a linebacker. With the early run on the quarterbacks one of the top two linebackers, either Tremaine Edmunds or Roquan Smith, should be there at 11. It is clearly the biggest area of need for our defense which still has problems with the run game and covering tight ends. My selection is Roquan Smith.



Carl Leone, Bitchin' Dave's



That's the final question on "Who wants to be a Millionaire!” And if I knew that, I wouldn't be blogging. I'd be sitting on a golf course somewhere. We will trade back to 14 with the Packers and get their 2nd round pick and then select Roquan Smith, LB Georgia. Teaming him with a returning Raekwon McMillan gives us speed and youth and enthusiasm that leads us all the way to the Super Bowl where we beat the Rams, 24-17.



Chris Shashaty, Phins.com



Every positional grouping on the team has need for an upgrade; this tends to fit a pure “best player available” approach. Given the anticipated trade activity among the top 10 picks (of which the Dolphins could be a part), it’s tough to zero in on a single prospect. So, we need to make two assumptions: 1) Assuming the Dolphins stay put at No.11, it’s likely that there will be more highly rated defensive players available on their board versus on offense. And, 2) Further assuming one of the top QB prospects do not fall to No.11, the Dolphins will have their pick of 3-4 defenders who could be difference makers. Therefore, my guess is Georgia LB Roquan Smith. He has Pro Bowl caliber potential and would give defensive coordinator Matt Burke that much needed third starter to solidify the LB corps.





Mike Oliva, DolphinsTalk.com



I believe the Dolphins will draft quarterback Lamar Jackson out of Louisville. While everyone has their eyes on the big 4 quarterbacks expected to go a top Round 1 of this draft (Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, and Baker Mayfield) I think the one quarterback with the biggest upside at the end of the day is Lamar Jackson. For one Miami should be able to draft Lamar Jackson without having to trade up and mortgage the future and give up a bunch of draft picks. Second, Jackson's ability to make plays with his legs is second to none and the league hasn't seen anything like this since Mike Vick broke onto the scene some 15 or so years ago. Last but not least he comes from an NFL system in Louisville with Bobby Petrino and the offense Lamar ran in college is translatable to the NFL game. To me Lamar Jackson has the highest ceiling out of all of the quarterbacks in this draft and maybe the highest floor as well I believe.



Paul L. Picken, Jr, On The FinSide



This year's draft is tough to gauge since the top 10 could be so volatile given the 4 quarterbacks that many are projecting to go in the top 10, the teams that are trying to trade up to get one, etc. We actually did a "Top 5 Targets" for the Dolphins at the number 11 pick episode to discuss this very thing. I know there are a lot of Dolphins fans that are screaming to get Baker Mayfield no matter what but the real value for Miami. While Miami could look at safeties Derwin James or Minkah Fitzpatrick if they are available, my gut tells me that both they & Roquan Smith will be gone and Miami will bring in former TE Ferrell Edmunds son Tremaine Edmunds (Linebacker, VA Tech). Like his father, Tremaine is a physical specimen, and he could form a key tandem of young, physically gifted Linebackers with Raek McMillan. The young tandem could combine to be a force to be reckoned with at the second level of Miami's defense helping form a true nucleus for the future while also being productive in the short term.



