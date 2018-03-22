Voice Of The Fan: Free Agency

My favorite move so far in the new NFL year has been the signing of guard
Dave Buchler, Finatics.com
It has been a crazy week of free agency. But I would say that the biggest moves were the release of Mike Pouncey and the acquisitions of
Curt Fennell, Phins.com
The biggest single problem that the Dolphins have had on offense for a number of years now has been at guard. While
Matt Kent, Phinzone.com
Of the moves made so far this offseason, I like the addition of Josh Sitton. Adding a four-time Pro Bowler to the interior line will bring not only a talent upgrade, but leadership needed to that unit.
The Dolphins have been busy this past week, with players coming and going. The best move by the team may be an under-the-radar one: re-signing
Mike Oliva, DolphinsTalk.com
To me the roster move I like the best is the addition of
Paul L. Picken, Jr., On The FinSide
This one is a tough call. While the lead up to the league year looked a bit "scary" for a Dolphins fan with the departures, it rapidly took shape headed in a positive direction. I loved the signings, restructures and more but I have to say that my favorite move was retaining
Luis Sung, PhinManiacs.com
There were some hard decisions to be made this offseason, particularly the trading of Jarvis Landry and the unexpected releasing of Ndamukong Suh and Mike Pouncey, all big names in Dolphins history. That being said, I can't say I disagree with the moves simply because I feel I can see the bigger picture that the Dolphins are trying to put together. Seeing as it would take me too long to go into that whole discussion, I'll just say that my favorite move so far was the signing of Josh Sitton. Despite being older, Sitton is the best - on paper - guard that Miami has had in a very long time, and with Ryan Tannehill coming off his knee injury, protection is even more crucial than ever. I believe the Dolphins can surprise the NFL again in 2018, but it's going to depend on the play in the trenches, which is why the Sitton signing is my favorite move so far.
Lisa Johnson, Ourturf Football
The best move thus far for me the Dolphins have made is releasing tight end Julius Thomas. Pretty clear after just a few games last year he wasn't the TE he once was. I felt he hurt our offense all season long. Now that he has been released it paves the way for the Dolphins to grab one of the very talented tight ends in this year's draft.
Brian Miller, PhinPhanatic.com
Personally, the best move the Dolphins made in my opinion was releasing Mike Pouncey. While I really have enjoyed what Pouncey has done since his arrival in Miami, his body was breaking down and he lost some of the push he had in recent years. The loss of Pouncey will hurt the locker room dynamic but Miami really needs more consistency and that comes with staying healthy. It was a hard decision I am sure but one I think needed to be made.
Carl Leone, Bitchin' Daves
Believe it or not, I think the Jarvis Landry trade was our best move. He wanted more than he was worth. We had an entire year to negotiate with him and couldn't get anything together. It's not like we are the cheapest team in the league. To get a fourth-round (#123) this year and a seventh-rounder in next year's draft is a whole lot better than watching him walk away for nothing.