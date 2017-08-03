Voice Of The Fan: Jason Taylor Memories

My favorite Jason Taylor moment is when he returned to Miami. The Redskins offered him $8 million to play for them but he signed with the Dolphins for $1.5 million. If that doesn't tell you about his character and love of the Dolphins I'm not sure what would. The NFL needs more character like Jason Taylor has.

It was Sept. 24, 2006. Dolphins vs. Titans in Miami. It was the third game of the season, and the Dolphins were looking for their first win. That weekend, we had (Web Weekend) passes to the west end zone dugout for the game. Behind the dugout was the tunnel and entrance to the Dolphins locker room, so we were able to see the team entering and leaving the locker room. At halftime, the Dolphins were trailing the Titans, 7-3. When the Dolphins exited the field to enter the locker room, everyone in the dugout was cheering the team as they passed us. It was by far the loudest roar that I have ever heard by such a small group of people. The Dolphins, slightly down from trailing the game, walked into the locker room with their heads down. That was until Jason Taylor walk by. JT had a huge grin on his face, and gave us a hearty “thumbs up.” The Dolphins went on to win the game, 13-10. I believe that it was that “Jason Taylor moment” that gave the team that extra bit of encouragement to get out there in the second half to ultimately win the game.There are so many memories of Jason Taylor. It's hard to take 13 years with the Dolphins and two years with two other teams that shall not be named and narrow it down to just one. Whether he was wrecking havoc with Zach Thomas or pairing withlater in his career, Taylor was a force to be reckoned with. When he came back to Miami in 2011, it was a feeling of "This is where he belongs as he puts the finishing touches on his career." He is one of the few Dolphins that I'll never forget. He was a centerpiece of my fandom as I grew to love the Dolphins and his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame is the perfect ending to his playing career.

My favorite Jason Taylor memory was the 2002 season. Although he'd had some nice seasons heading into that year, he put himself on the map as one of the league's greats. His 18.5 sacks, along with constant pressure on quarterbacks and consistent presence off the edge, helped propel our defense to become one of the league’s best. He only had four games that season where he didn't record at least half a sack. Many remember that season as the one of Ricky Williams, but I'll always remember it as the year of Jason Taylor.This was a tough one with so many great memories of Jason. The one however that stands out the most was the day he returned to Miami after his stint with the Jets. I was unsure how my emotions were going to be after watching him the season before in that horrible green uniform. As the team took the field, he was met with a tremendous cheer. I knew all was right in Fins land again. JT was a sight for sore eyes to say the least and it was a honor watching that man play football.

My favorite Jason Taylor story is about to happen this weekend. When we drafted him in the third round of the 1997 draft, my best friend called to say “Is Jimmy Johnson nuts? That's horrible, just horrible. Your Dolphins just wasted a third-round pick on some guy too small to play in the NFL.” I cannot wait to call him on Saturday.Throughout his entire career, Jason Taylor has given Miami Dolphins fans a lifetime of memories, from sacks against Tom Brady to his almost fitting final game with a touchdown. For me however, my best memory hasn't become a reality yet. Saturday, I will watch Jason Taylor get inducted into the Hall of Fame and afterwards, I will attend his induction party. My best Jason Taylor memory will happen in Canton.

My favorite Jason Taylor memory is from Week 1 from the 2005 season when Miami was playing at home vs Denver. While the outcome wasn't in doubt, as the seconds ticked away late in the 4th quarter and Miami was up 27-10, on the final play of the game Taylor recovered a fumble and ran it back 85 yards for a touchdown to end the game in style! A great moment by a great player to seal the victory and send all Dolphins fans in attendance that day home on a high note.Jason Taylor was a player who created so many special memories for Dolphins fans, myself included. My favorite memory of Jason was a tough one. There were so many highlight reel worthy plays to choose from (and also a hilarious story from practice that Sam Madison shared with us on our show involving a dispute with Kacy Rogers ending with Jason punting a ball over a practice field fence into the parking lot), but for me it’s really a collective memory. You can name players that had more sacks, but the disruption that Jason caused on a game-by-game basis is what I remember most fondly. The man was an absolute turnover machine, constantly flipping the field (and occasionally scoring the points himself) whether it be with a safety, forced fumble, interception, etc. He was so disruptive on a game in and game out basis that it even led Tom Brady to write a letter to Hall of Fame voters praising Jason and his tenacity and citing the sheer number of hours that they had to spend twice a season to game plan specifically (and ineffectively) for Jason and his impact against the Patriots.

Early in his career, Jason Taylor was considered soft by many Dolphins fans. A one-dimensional pretty boy who could get sacks and little else. I remember a game during the season he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, where he hyperextended his elbow and had to come out of the game. Taylor went to the sidelines, did some push ups and got back in the game, which was evidence of his toughness. Taylor played thru that season with a bad back, several sprains and dislocated fingers and was a one man wrecking crew.In my opinion Jason Taylor is the greatest defender in Miami Dolphins history, so choosing just one favorite memory from his Hall of Fame career is really difficult. One memory that still stands out to me was his outstanding performance in a 23-17 home win over the Oakland Raiders in 2002. That was the year JT tied Bill Stanfill’s team record for sacks in a season (18.5, 1973), and that game may have been the most dominant one he ever played. The Raiders had the league’s top passing attack, but they couldn’t handle Jason. He harassed QB Rich Gannon relentlessly and basically wrecked their entire offense. In the end Jason netted three sacks, forced two fumbles, and totaled eight tackles overall. He essentially won the game for the Dolphins that day, a rare feat for an individual defender in the NFL versus a team that would make it to the Super Bowl.

My favorite memory was the time that Jason Taylor came to over to do a pregame visit in 2007 at the new Wembley Stadium. Dolfan UK was invited to come to Wembley to meet Jason as part of the New York Giants vs Dolphins game promotion. The club were shown around Wembley and then were introduced to Jason. He spent time with the club and we awarded him DolFan-UK’s player of the year trophy for the 2016 season. It was great to have the opportunity to meet him in person and exchange a few words. Unfortunately, the visit didn’t result in a victory but for the club it was a great moment.