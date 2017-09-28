Voice Of The Fan: Key Matchups In London

The key match up we need to win to be victorious over New Orleans is our pass protection against the Saints’ pass rush. It is very unlikely we will keep Drew Brees off the scoreboard so we are going to need to get our passing game going in order to keep up with the Saints. I am a firm believer that with our current O-line that we need to pass to set up the run.Coach Gase discussed our lack of offense after the Jets game but there is also much to be said about our shortcomings on defense. There are two key matchups for our defense this week. First, it is getting on Drew Brees with constant pressure from our defense line. We need to keep pressure on Brees otherwise he will have a record day. Second, our defensive secondary has to play “press” instead of “zone”. The Saints saw the tapes from our first two games. They are seeing the same crossing routes working, and our linebackers getting exploited. That needs to stop.

Without a doubt the key will be Miami's ability to handle Drew Brees and the Saints passing attack. Dolphin DBs have only one pass broken up this year and have not been able to provide coverage. Additionally, the pass rush that was supposed to get a lift with the addition ofhas not really materialized. The Fins are going to have to pressure Brees and make him throw early, and the coverage will have to be better than what we have seen through the first two games.I don't see us being able to slow down Drew Brees. In order for us to win, we will have to score 30-plus points and that means keepingupright. The Saints just had four sacks and five quarterback hits against the Panthers, so the key matchup is keeping the Saints defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor away from Cutler. That means Ja’Wuan James andwill have to play lights out.

In my opinion the Dolphins have to find a way to shorten their coverage schemes. The secondary will need to play a little tighter at the line and get more physical. Drew Brees doesn’t get rattled under pressure so taking away his options will be key.The key match-up this week will be the Dolphins pass rush vs. the Saints offensive line. The Dolphins secondary has struggled for two games now and the best way to help the secondary as much as possible is to get pressure on Drew Brees without having to blitz. If Wake, Branch, Harris and company can harass Brees and rattle him and force him into rushed passes, it will slow down the Saints offense and help our secondary in the process. If Miami can do this they should be able to pull out a victory.

We must protect Jay Cutler and open lanes for J-Train. The defense must improve and apply a lot of pressure on Drew Brees. I hope the game at the Jets was a wake up call to the entire team.The key to beating the Saints will be to take away the short passing game in the middle of the field. If Drew Bress needs that extra little bit of time to hit his receivers then it may give time for Cam Wake and company to take him down and rattle him. There is another factor that may play a part, that is the weather as at the moment it is forecast to rain. I fancy the J-Train against the Saints defense more than any Saint running back against Miami's D.