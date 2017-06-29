Voice Of The Fan: Top Offseason Roster Move

The Dolphins have an international fan base and many of our supporters run web sites dedicated to covering and supporting their favorite team. Each week on “Voice of the Fan” we’ll get their thoughts and opinions on a variety of Dolphins and NFL subjects.
This week’s question: What was the best Dolphins roster move this offseason and why?
Brian “Cat” Catanzaro: On The FinSide
Re-signing
Curt Fennell: Phins.com
Last year, Miami's defense was not nearly as good as the offense, which means the biggest opportunity for team improvement rests with the defense. So
Eric Frosbutter: PhinPhanatic.com
The best offseason move made by the Dolphins this year is the re-signing of Kenny Stills, narrowly edging out the extension of
Lisa Johnson: nflfemale.com
I have to honestly say for me it was the resigning defensive end
Carl Leone: dolphinblog.bitchindave.com
We added quite a few new faces but I am not convinced any one of them would be so dominant at his position that he will put us in the Super Bowl. We certainly improved our depth at defensive end, safety, linebacker and guard. If I have to pick out one move that helped us out the most, I have to go with re-signing
Mike Oliva: DolphinsTalk.com
The best roster move Miami made this offseason was signing linebacker Lawrence Timmons. The Dolphins needed to address the run defense this offseason and improve the talent level at the linebacker position overall. Timmons does both of those things. Not to mention Timmons comes from a winning program in Pittsburgh and brings veteran leadership to a young Dolphins team. While trading for Julius Thomas and keeping Kenny Stills were important roster moves on the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins defense had more pressing needs. Timmons gives Miami that tackling machine type linebacker it has been sorely missing.
Nathan Shickle: Dolfan UK
Signing Reshad Jones to a contract extension. If last season's injury doesn't affect his performance and he can stay healthy, that contract will be well worth it. He will bring added leadership to the secondary helping it to be a stronger unit and will provide much needed run support as only he can. It will be good to see number 20 back patrolling the middle of the field, dishing out big hits to anybody who dares enter his zone.
Luis Sung: PhinManiacs.com
I have always said that a strong linebacker corps is the key to a strong defense. The defensive line is the front, the secondary is the back, but the linebackers are in the middle and they are often charged with doing everything that the other two units do, along with their own specific roles. One key common denominator for the recent failures of the Miami Dolphins defense over these past few seasons is a very weak linebacker corps, and teams have exploited that weakness to the fullest. All the investment in the secondary, all the investment in the defensive line, it ultimately hasn't borne much fruit because the linebackers have ultimately been left untouched. So that is why the investment in the linebacker corps is the best move Miami made this offseason. The addition of Lawrence Timmons, the extension of
Gino Vitale: Finatics.com
The best roster move this offseason was re-signing Reshad Jones to a long-term contract. Since he was drafted and from the first time that I saw him on the field, I knew that he was the real deal. He is the undisputed quarterback of the defense.