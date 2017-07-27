Voice Of The Fan: Training Camp Battles

This week’s question: Which positional battle will you be following the closest in training camp?As the Dolphins look to rebuild on defense, I'm interested in seeing the battle at linebacker, namely wherefits into the lineup. He was a fan favorite at Ohio State and appears to be pro ready. Anxious to see if he can be an immediate impact player for Miami.

Mine has to be on the right defensive end position withand Billy Hayes. I believe that our 2017 number 1 draft choice is ready for the big show!!!

Lisa Johnson, nflfemale.com



Interior guard position. With the health concerns still out on Mike Pouncey . This position is going be huge for the Dolphins. With Jermon Bushrod and newly acquired Isaac Asiata it should make for some great battles for that inside spot. So, my focus with be on that offensive line battles, which I like to call ground zero.





Matt Kent, Phinzone.com



There are some really terrific position battles this year going into camp. I think tight end will be a good one to watch, as will be linebacker. But the one that will be most interesting will be at cornerback. The veterans were injured last year and ​some of the younger players, like Tony Lippett , stepped in and played well. Now, those veterans are back and there should be a real battle for the starting spots. Will Xavian Howard continue with the potential he showed? Will Brandon Maxwell provide another solid season? Then you have Bobby McCain who has flashed and also then fallen off. And to make it even juicier, you have the rookie Cordea Tankersley out of Clemson who could push all of them. So, it should be exciting.





Alex Kramers, DolfansNYC.com

Pro Bowlerenters the 2017 season as the Dolphins’ unquestioned starter at running back, but the training camp competition I'm looking forward to most is betweenandfor the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Despite playing only 117 snaps as a rookie, Drake showed he may already be the superior option on the ground, racking up 5.4 yards per carry – the sixth-highest average at the position, per pro-football-reference.com (min. 30 carries) – and flaunting his breakaway speed and explosiveness with a 45-yard touchdown run in Week 16 at Buffalo. The 2016 third-round pick was equally elusive on special teams, averaging a robust 30.5 yards on kick returns – including a game-winning 96-yard score in Week 9 in against the Jets. Yet, while Williams holds a more modest 3.4 yards-per-carry career average, his contributions as blocker, as well as pass-catcher out of the backfield (10.8 yards per reception last season) have been invaluable to the offense. According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran tailback hasn’t dropped any of his 44 catchable targets over the last two seasons, and ranked second among all qualified running backs in yards per route run (2.47).There is but one position battle that thoroughly intrigues me. Who will be our starting cornerbacks? I see three guys battling it out:and Tony Lippett. I think 6'3" Lippett, with 4 INTs will be on one edge. Maxwell has the experience, but I believe we go young and Howard wins the other edge by a nose. All three will see plenty of action regardless as teams deploy four wide receiver sets and guys need a breather.

The position battle I am looking forward the most to this year is for the third starting linebacker position. The Dolphins front seven on defense last year left a lot to be desired and now that the team addedto linebacker it will be interesting to see who will start next to him and. Withon injured reserve, Raekwon McMillan and Nevil Hewitt will be the guys fighting for that one spot. Hewitt has slowly but surely improved his game year after year and keeps improving. Then you have the rookie McMillian who is the most athletic player of the bunch with the highest upside. It will be interesting to see which one of these raises his game and grabs the brass ring and that starting outside linebacker position when all is said and done.

The most interesting position battle will be cornerback. Right now, Xavien Howard and Byron Maxwell are slated as the starters. But Tony Lippett showed flashes last year and rookiealso has the size the Dolphins covet. With Bobby McCain coming back, it will be interesting to see who will man the top three cornerback positions for the Dolphins. The depth is definitely there, but is the talent?

Who is going to start opposite Cam Wake at the other defensive end position? Logic says it will be, but if the Dolphins have trouble setting the edge in camp they may look to. It is not totally implausible if you consider last year’s stats as the two players had very similar numbers. However, behind Branch and Hayes is this year’s number 1 draft pick, Charles Harris. Can he be allowed to sit on the bench and be a situational player with his potential. Reports are he is a quick learner and is absorbing as much information as he is given. With his athletic ability, it may be hard to deny him a starting role before too long. The question is will it be before the season kicks off?