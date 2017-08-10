Voice Of The Fan: Training Camp MVP

My training camp MVP so far is
Brian “Cat” Catanzaro, FinNation
Brad Coots, Phinfever
Raekwon McMillian. He’s a rookie middle linebacker coming in and taking over lining up the defense and stepping up to the plate to lead the defense as the second youngest player in the entire NFL.
Sean Denison, FinsRadio.net
I would have to say
Curt Fennell, Phins.com
So far, the most "valuable" player in training camp has been
Eric Frosbutter, Phinphanatic.com
I have to say it should be Raekwon McMillan. Has stepped right into the starting middle linebacker spot, and has the look of a born leader. It’s very impressive for a rookie to do that.
Lisa Johnson, nflfemale
No question that it is wide receiver
Carl Leone, Bitchin'Dave's
My training camp MVP is DeVante Parker for two reasons. Number 1, he has learned to take care of his body and is as healthy as he has ever been in his life. Number 2, from what I hear, he is producing in camp by making some tough catches. Wide receivers generally need a couple of years to learn all the nuances of their position and then break out in their 3rd year. Well this is year three for Parker so I expect big things out of him this season.
Kevin Nogle, The Phinsider
I think I am going to look toward safety
Mike Oliva, DolphinsTalk.com
The training camp MVP so far is Raekwon McMillan and I am not even sure if there is a close second. McMillian as a rookie is the starting middle linebacker every practice, calling all the defensive plays in the huddle. To have a stronghold on the starting middle linebacker spot at this point is beyond impressive.
Paul L. Picken, Jr. “On The FinSide”
Jay Cutler and Ryan Tannehill are both an obvious choice here for me. Given Tannehill’s re-aggravation of his injury, the way Cutler was able to come in off the street – and make no mistakes – he was absolutely needed to save the season. He has erased any doubts immediately with a VERY strong performance in his first action of camp completing long TD passes as well as passes with precision in both the short and intermediate game is huge. A season that looked lost when Tannehill went down immediately looked less bleak once Cutler showed what he did in just his first practice. Cutler demonstrated that he still had the ability that made him appear to be on the right track in 2015 with a lesser supporting cast than he currently has in Miami, keeping the possibilities intact for the 2017 season. You can’t mention the fact that Cutler was immediately a star in camp without immediately mentioning what a star Tannehill has been since Cutler arrived. He has been an absolute professional both on and off the field in assisting Cutler as well as the receivers. With the health of his knee, and thus his 2017 season, currently in limbo he has been nothing but a team player in saying all the right things, helping Cutler with the offense and more. It would’ve been very easy for Tannehill to not be involved, and instead he’s seized the opportunity to show his leadership even if he is unable to play at this time.