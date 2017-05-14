Wake Back On Top 100 list

is back on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list.The defensive end was revealed as the No. 62 player on the Top 100 for 2017. He was the second Dolphins player revealed Monday for the list, compiled through a survey of players around the league. Running backwas revealed as the No. 69 player earlier in the show.Wake makes his return to the Top 100 list after being left off last year following his injury-shortened 2015 season. Prior to that, Wake had made the list three consecutive years (2013-15). Wake also made the Top 100 in 2011.“I get to see all his many, many sacks,” defensive tacklesaid during the segment featuring Wake. “He’s just an athletic guy who gets off the ball really fast and makes plays.”Wake led the Dolphins last season with 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.“He’s still getting better each and every day and each and every year,” said defensive end. “That’s kind of scary for a (35)-year-old.”Said safety: “Old man Wake. He just keeps finding a way. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.”The Dolphins have had three players on the Top 100 list each of the past three years. Suh, safetyand wide receiverall were recognized last spring.NFL Network is unveiling the Top 100 over a 10-week period every Monday at 9 p.m. ET, with the players ranked from 1 to 10 players revealed July 3.Following each weekly episode, The “Top 100 Players of 2017 Reactions” show airs live from the NFL Network studios at 10 p.m. ET. Featuring a rotation of other NFL Network analysts, the 30-minute show provides instant reaction to players unveiled — and not unveiled — on the latest episode. NFL players who have been voted onto the top 100 also will join the Reactions show throughout the series. Additionally, viewers can interact with the show on social media using #NFLTop100.