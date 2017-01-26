Up Next
Wake Honored To Be Back At Pro Bowl

Posted 5 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Defensive end’s first three Pro Bowls, following the 2010, 2012 and 2013 seasons were played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu and the game following the 2014 season was played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona.

Going to the Pro Bowl never gets old for Cameron Wake, and this latest trip has its own unique flavor.

This is Wake’s fifth Pro Bowl appearance in eight seasons with the Dolphins, but for the first time the game is taking place in the state where Wake plays his home games.

This time, the game is being played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

“All of them were a little different,” Wake said. “Each one is truly something to cherish. Obviously, being able to spend (the week) with some of your teammates is even more special. And being so close to home, a lot of Dolphins fans, Dol-fans, representing big out here, so all of the above, it’s been really a pleasure.”

Wake is joined in Orlando this week by Dolphins teammates Jarvis Landry and Jay Ajayi. Landry is making is second Pro Bowl appearance, while this is the first for AJayi.

“It’s a wonderful event, a wonderful feeling,” Wake said. “It’s an honor to be out here.”

