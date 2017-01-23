Wake Named PFF's Comeback Player Of The Year

Defensive end’s tremendous performance after his injury-shortened 2015 season has been recognized by Pro Football Focus, which named him its Comeback Player of the Year.Wake finished the season with 11.5 sacks, the fourth time in eight seasons with the Dolphins he reached double digits, and was tied for third in the NFL in forced fumbles with five. In winning the award from the analytics and analysis website, Wake beat out Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.Nelson was named Comeback Player of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.Wake came back after his 2015 season was cut short by an Achilles injury in the seventh game, the Thursday night battle against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.Here’s what PFF wrote about Wake: “Tearing an Achilles tendon is one of the most severe injuries an NFL player can suffer. It’s an injury that affects the very core athleticism that players rely upon, and to come back from such a setback and be successful is an achievement. Cameron Wake didn’t just come back and perform well, but went straight back to being one of the league’s most devastating pass rushers, winning back the starting job that had been handed toat the beginning of the season. Wake was eased back into playing time, but proved too dominant to keep off the field, ending the year with the fifth-highest PFF pass-rushing grade (87.2) among all edge defenders.”Wake is expected to be in Orlando this week for the 2017 Pro Bowl after being voted as one of the AFC’s starting defensive ends. He will be joined by teammatesand. Defensive tacklealso was voted as a starter on the AFC team, but he pulled out of the game.