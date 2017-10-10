Wedensday Dolphins-Falcons Injury Report

Wide receiverdid not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their preparations for the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Parker left Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.Defensive tackle, who has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury, was a full participant in practice, according to the Dolphins injury report.DE(shoulder) and CB(foot) both were limited; RB(knee), CB(shoulder) and C(hip) all were listed as full participants.