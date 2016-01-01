Wednesday Dolphins-Falcons Injury Report

Wide receiverdid not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their preparations for the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Parker left Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.



Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips , who has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury, was a full participant in practice, according to the Dolphins injury report.



DE Terrence Fede (shoulder) and CB Byron Maxwell (foot) both were limited; RB Jay Ajayi (knee), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder) and C Mike Pouncey (hip) all were listed as full participants.

Atlanta had four players who did not practice, including kicker Matt Bryant (back) and starting wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (hamstring). The other two were WR Justin Hardy (illness) and DL Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee).

Linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Julio Jones (hip) both were listed as limited in practice; safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) andrunning back Terron Ward (neck/shoulder) were listed as full participants.