Wednesday's Dolphins - Chiefs Injury Report

Running back, who has missed the past three games because of a shoulder injury, practiced Wednesday, albeit on a limited basis.

Wide receiver(ankle) and defensive end(knee) were among the six Dolphins players who did not practice Wednesday, according to the first injury report of the week.Also not practicing were C(hip), DT(knee), S(knee) and DE(not injury related).Defensive end(knee), who missed the Buffalo game Sunday, was among the players who were limited. Also limited were S(shoulder), QB(foot) and CB, who has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury.Linebacker(elbow) and defensive end(hip) both were listed as full participants.