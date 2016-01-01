Wednesday's Dolphins - Chiefs Injury Report

Running back Damien Williams
, who has missed the past three games because of a shoulder injury, practiced Wednesday, albeit on a limited basis.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker
(ankle) and defensive end Terrence Fede
(knee) were among the six Dolphins players who did not practice Wednesday, according to the first injury report of the week.
Also not practicing were C Mike Pouncey
(hip), DT Ndamukong Suh
(knee), S Michael Thomas
(knee) and DE Cameron Wake
(not injury related).
Defensive end Andre Branch
(knee), who missed the Buffalo game Sunday, was among the players who were limited. Also limited were S T.J. McDonald
(shoulder), QB Matt Moore
(foot) and CB Cordrea Tankersley
, who has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury.
Linebacker Chase Allen
(elbow) and defensive end Charles Harris
(hip) both were listed as full participants.