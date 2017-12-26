  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Wednesday's Dolphins-Bills Injury Report

Posted 6 hours ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Running back Damien Williams, who has missed the past four games because of a shoulder injury, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Williams was one of five Dolphins players listed as limited for the first practice report of the week. The others were LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring), QB Matt Moore (foot), WR DeVante Parker (ankle) and CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring).

Eight players did not practice Wednesday, including safety Michael Thomas and defensive end Cameron Wake, whose absences were not injury-related.

The others were TE MarQueis Gray (hip), DE Charles Harris (thigh), S T.J. McDonald (shoulder), C Mike Pouncey (hip), DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) and T Laremy Tunsil (ankle).

Buffalo had four players not practicing Wednesday, including starting wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and starting defensive tackle Kyle Williams (groin). The others were C Ryan Groy (illness) and CB Shareece Wright (concussion).

Tight end Charles Clay (knee) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (knee) were listed as limited; and WR Deonte Thompson (back) was listed as a full participant.

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins