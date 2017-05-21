What To Watch For: OTAs

The Dolphins will begin Phase Three of the offseason program Tuesday, and that means the start of Organized Offseason Activities (OTAs).



Over the next three weeks, the Dolphins will be conducting 10 days of OTAs, Tuesday through Thursday this week, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.



The OTAs are closed to the public, but the media will be invited to watch some of the practices.



Here are five things to watch over the next three weeks:

1. Tannehill time: Yes, it all starts with the quarterback. This will be the media’s first look at Ryan Tannehill since he sustained a knee injury Dec. 11 in the rain-soaked victory against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Head Coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen both said a couple of weeks ago that Tannehill looked like the same guy during Phase Two of the offseason program, which certainly has to be encouraging news for Dolphins fans. This will be a great opportunity to see first-hand evidence of his recovery.





2. Parker poised for breakout?: There’s never been any question about wide receiver DeVante Parker ’s physical ability, but he has been slowed by a variety of ailments since he joined the Dolphins as their first-round pick in 2016. But Christensen raved two weeks ago about Parker’s progress in terms of his approach to the game. Parker himself said Friday he was expecting big things from himself. The OTAs are another building block toward accomplishing that goal.

3. Rookie review: The OTAs will offer media members their first on-field look at the Dolphins’ draft class of 2017. While there’s only so much that first-round pick Charles Harris will be able to show because of the absence of contact, it still will be interesting to see how quickly he comes off the ball. The OTAs also could provide some sort of indication as to how quickly third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley could contribute at cornerback.





4. Linebacker lineup: Second-round pick Raekwon McMillan is in a similar situation to that of Harris when it comes to OTAs because of the absence of contact, but in his case it will be interesting just to see how he’s used. Actually it will be interesting to see how all the linebackers will be used because McMillan, Kiko Alonso and veteran newcomer Lawrence Timmons all have the ability to play inside. Defensive coordinator Matt Burke said the three of them could end up being interchangeable.



