Where Are They Now: Patrick Surtain

Don Shula isn’t the only Dolphin to have coached an undefeated team.And Adam Gase isn’t the only South Florida rookie head coach to lead his team to the playoffs this season.Pat Surtain has done both.The former Dolphins cornerback, who teamed with Sam Madison to give Miami one of the best corner duos in the NFL in the early 2000s, took over the reigns as head coach of American Heritage High School in Plantation this year after three years working there as an assistant coach. And all he did was guide the Patriots to a perfect 14-0 record and the Florida Class 5A State Championship.Surtain quickly has become one of the premier high school football coaches in the area. But if it weren’t for his son playing Optimist football a decade ago, his coaching career might never have begun in the first place. And it took a few starts and stops before he finally found his calling.“When I first retired after finishing my career with the Kansas City Chiefs, I was still residing in South Florida, and I was looking where my son, Pat, Jr., could play Optimist football,” said Surtain. “So I decided on a park where he could play, and being out there every day, I was like, ‘Why not lend my expertise and give back to these kids?’ So I started coaching at the Optimist level.“I coached the PPO (Pembroke Pines Optimist) Bengals. I started there first and coached Pat. I also helped Sam and Oronde (Gadsden) get into coaching. I told them, ‘if you’re going to be around you’re going to start coaching,’ and lo and behold, those guys became coaches in Davie. So did JT (Jason Taylor), and some other former Dolphins. It’s just a natural progression. You’re out there every day with your kid, so why not help?”But coaching at that level was only part-time endeavor. Surtain also was looking for something that would require more of a full-time commitment.“After a while I started AIRO Athletics with Sam and (former Dolphins safety) Brian Walker,” said Surtain. “It was a training company. We trained kids, we put on youth All-Games. Anything involving sports, involving football, we had a hand in that.“Sam had a workout place in Davie. It was a big property – he had a bunch of land. We trained kids over there, we went to Optimist parks and trained kids. We put on the AIRO Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game, just different things with youth and high school football. I did that for four or five years.“That was about it. I was just living the life. But then I tried to do something different and opened an insurance call center. You have people working the phone lines, calling to see if people want to buy insurance. It can be a lucrative business but unfortunately that went down and I got back into coaching.”This time, though, it wasn’t a part-time gig in youth football. He wound up on Mike Rumph’s staff at American Heritage.“My son has been going there since kindergarten, so I always came to watch the games,” said Surtain. “When Mike Rumph got the job as head coach there four years ago, he hired me and that’s how I wound up coaching there.“I knew Mike from playing in the NFL, and then when I came back from Kansas City my son and Mike’s son played on the same Optimist team. So we really developed a relationship there. And when Pat was going to American Heritage Mike asked me about it. I was the one who directed Mike to American Heritage and his kids wound up going there. When Mike eventually got the head coaching job he offered to bring me on to the staff.“He hired me as a defensive backs coach. I was the DB coach for two years, and last year I was the defensive coordinator. When Mike took the defensive backs coaching job at the University of Miami after last season, the next progression was to move me up (to head coach). I had a great rapport with the kids, knew the program since Pat has been there since kindergarten, and it was just something that I wanted to do.”Surtain certainly has been part of a successful program at American Heritage, winning three state titles in his four years there. But for him, it’s not just about the wins and losses.“I wanted to help get this program to a national level and that’s what we’ve done so far,” he said. “But what I truly enjoy is the opportunity to mold young kids. I wanted to give back to these kids, be a mentor to them; you have to deal with 60 different personalities. To see these guys go on to college and become successful young men, that’s what I’m most proud of.“Of course I love the X’s and O’s part of it. I like to lend my expertise to that aspect, but the most important thing is just being around these guys, being like a father figure or a big brother to them. That’s the most rewarding part.”Surtain seems to have found his niche coaching at the high school level and truly enjoys working with his players. But he’s just starting his career in coaching, so it’s really too early to see what the future holds.“I love American Heritage,” said Surtain. “They’ve been great to me and I really enjoy coaching there. Being the competitor that I am one of these days I might want to coach at a higher level. But I’m not even thinking about that now. Coaching in high school is the purest form of football because when you get to the next two levels it’s more of a business. Here I can help develop our players into young men and watch them go on to become positive members of the community. I really enjoy seeing these kids grow.”Of course it helps to be a part of a successful program, and the Patriots’ win over Ponte Vedra High in Orlando a month ago not only locked up the state title but also a final ranking among the top twenty high school teams in the country.“Winning the state championship was great, especially since we went undefeated. We were the only team in Florida to do that,” said Surtain. “To see where we’ve come from, all the hard work these kids put in, it’s definitely rewarding. It’s something we wanted to do. We’re not just trying to build a program. We’re trying to build a legacy, and that’s what I try to preach to these kids, not just winning for one year. We won the state title three out of the last four years and our goal is to continue that and be successful for a long time.”Because of his success, you might think Surtain is one of those stereotypical football coaches who spend every waking hour watching film. But you’d be wrong. Surtain certainly works hard, but he also makes it a point to spend as much time around his family as he can. Always did, always will.“Family life is great,” he said. “For me, it’s God, family, football. My wife, Michelle, and I are going on 15 years of marriage, have three beautiful kids, Pat, 16, and two daughters, Paris, 12, and Parker, seven.“Pat’s a junior and has developed into the number one cornerback in the entire country in his class,” said Surtain. “He already has 35 college offers and has the pick of the litter of whatever school he wants to go to. He’s put the work in, so he definitely deserves it. It’s been great watching him develop, but the thing I most enjoy about him is how humble he is. He doesn’t let all of his success get to his head. He continues to work, he’s a good student, and so are Paris and Parker.“Paris competed in the Junior Olympics in track. She’s doing lacrosse now. Both of them are ‘Hip Hop Kids,’ a dance company that has danced at Heat games and different events. So they’re pretty active. That’s what I preach to them. Do as many extracurricular things as you can, but make sure you hit your books and get your grades.”With his kids involved in so many activities, coupled with his own coaching responsibilities, it’s hard for Pat to spend as much time as he wants with his family. But he certainly tries.“I’m involved in all of their activities and try to get out and watch them as much as I can,” he said. “If I have to be out there 12 hours for a track event, I’ll do it. Paris has traveled to Houston, to New Orleans for the Junior Olympics and so did Pat when he was young. The girls are dancing almost every week and I try to get to as many of their performances as possible.“I just try to be there for all of them, and let the girls know I support them just as much as I support Pat with his football. I’m a dad who goes to everything and that’s the thing I’m proud of the most. Just being a great dad. The athletic stuff comes and goes, but being a father figure in their lives and molding them, being there for them, that’s really what’s important.”For the most part, his hectic family and football schedule leaves him little time for anything else – with one notable exception.“I actually live right behind American Heritage in Plantation Acres so I can walk to school,” said Surtain. “It’s real convenient. For the most part I’m at the school all day. It’s a full-time job, so from eight until six I’m there. That’s what I’m doing right now – just being a dad, being a husband.Except for one thing.“At night I play in a flag football league at Central Park in Plantation,” said Surtain. “It’s the funniest thing you’ve ever seen. It’s me, Oronde, Sam, JT, Daryl Porter, Arturo Freeman, Ed Perry. There’s a whole bunch of former Dolphins running around pulling muscles out there. All of us are on the same team. And even though some of us played in the NFL, we get our butts whupped because we play against younger guys. But it’s fun.”Those aren’t the only Dolphins players Surtain is around. He also tries to maintain his association with the current team, and likes what he has seen.“I try to make as many home games as I can and show my face to support those guys,” he said. “It’s been fun, especially with Coach Gase and how he’s transformed the team this year and my homeboy, Vance Joseph (they both are from New Orleans) as the defensive coordinator. They’ve done a terrific job and hopefully they can continue their success in the playoffs.”High praise indeed, coming from one Dolphin playoff coach to another.