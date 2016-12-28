Where Are They Now: Tim McKyer

In his one season with the Dolphins, cornerback Tim McKyer was like a comet streaking across the Miami sky – luminescent and energized, but gone a short time after his arrival.McKyer joined the Dolphins in 1990 after winning two Super Bowl rings as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. And he played well in his one season in Miami, starting all 16 games at cornerback and helping the team rebound from an 8-8 record the previous year to a 12-4 mark and a playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs.McKyer quickly became a fan favorite because of his outspoken and brash personality. But in retirement, he has toned it down – a little.“Basically I’ve been raising my sons and living the rest of my life since I retired,” he said. “Trying to get involved, do charity events, but really just living my life to the best of my ability. The NFL has been great to me, they’ve treated me nice so I have no regrets, no complaints whatsoever.“I’ve been living in Charlotte and I’ve been single the last 17 years. I try to spend as much time as I can with my two sons. My oldest, Timothy, is 21 and a junior at Central Piedmont Community College. He’s also working in downtown Charlotte. Thomas, who just turned 18, started school there this year. He’s going to transfer to some four year school in the next year or two, so they both are doing pretty well.”As might be expected, they both play football, and McKyer has been a visible presence at all their games. But they’ve had an up-and-down experience in the sport.“I’ve been going to my kids’ games since they were playing Pop Warner,” he said. “They both played cornerback (of course) and it was great seeing them make a play, doing some of the things I taught them. But they both fell out of love with football and aren’t playing football any more.“Thomas may get back to playing. He’s a pretty good corner. Matter of fact, he picked off a slant as a freshman, and if you can pick off a slant, that’s some kind of potential.”When he’s not involved with his sons’ activities, McKyer has been a visible part of the Charlotte community.“You always want to make an impact on some young person’s life,” he said. “Whenever I get an opportunity to do that, I do it.“I’ve been doing charity events. Sometimes I would travel to help out at events, but I spent most of my time doing things in Charlotte, including working a lot with the YMCA. I think I’ve had a positive impact on the kids there. I talked to them and I was also involved as a referee and a court monitor when they were playing basketball.”In addition to being a part of its youth programs, McKyer found another, more personal, benefit to working at the Y.“By working at the Y I had access to the facilities there,” he said. “So I stayed in shape, maintaining my body where I can stay fit. I’m a little heavier. I played at around 185 pounds, but now I’m around 220. I’m no longer a corner – now I’m more like a safety.”McKyer does have a few other things he likes to do with his time, but mainly he’s a family man at heart.“I like sightseeing, traveling,” he said “I like to go to places I’ve never been. That’s what I do with my spare time now – doing things I’ve never done before, which is going to places like the Grand Canyon. My next stop is Yellowstone Park – I want to see the geysers. I want to go to Utah, some of the places where I’ve never been. I also try to play a little golf, do a little of this or that. But basically I’m around my kids.”There is one trip that McKyer took recently that has a little more permanence than his sightseeing ones.“I just moved to West Palm Beach in June,” he said, “so now I’m a Florida resident. I’ve always wanted to come back to Florida because it was where I was originally from. I was born in Orlando and have family there, so I’m close enough – four hours down the road. And it gives me a chance to be around the Dolphins.“I’ve started to tailgate with Mark Duper and a few others outside the stadium. I don’t like hanging out too much with the wide receivers, but I have the rings and they don’t, so I always win the last argument with them. And I’ve met a lot of fans doing that. Many of them remember the days when I played for the team and know what’s up, so that’s been good.“I want to get involved in the community down here and try to make an impact in people’s lives if I can. I’ve always enjoyed doing that. Giving back is part of being successful. You have to give back and make an impact in someone’s life, change some kids’ minds to do the right thing. I tried to do that when I lived in Charlotte, and I’m looking forward to doing that down here now.”So it seems that McKyer has mellowed in retirement. But don’t be mistaken. He is still opinionated, as he was almost 25 years ago, when he talks about his former team and his role with it.“Have the Dolphins won 12 games since the 1990 season?” he asked. “When I played for them we were pretty successful and I’d like to think I had a lot to do with that.“The team was 8-8 the year before I got there. And I came out, brought a whole different attitude, a whole different spunk to the team, and then the team, boom, exploded to a 7-1 record. We were rolling. We had a really good team that year. We would have won the Super Bowl if we had gotten there. We just couldn’t beat Buffalo.“My experience in Miami was awesome. I enjoyed playing for the team. It was great, the fans were great. And bottom line, we won football games. It looks like they’re headed in the right direction again and have the same kind of confidence we had back in 1990. I’m looking forward to watching that up close.”