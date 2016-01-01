AC in the AM: 10 Questions With Davon Godchaux

It is highly unusual for a fifth-round draft choice to make this type of impact so soon. But defensive tackleis clearly an exception as evidenced by the way he vaulted up the depth chart this summer, sharing first team status early on and then starting his first game last Sunday against the Jets.

“He’s never given us pause to think he can’t do what we ask him to do,” said Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke. “Just a very tough, mature kid.”By now most of you know his story. Grew up in the toughest part of Plaquemine, Louisiana. Surrounded by crime and arrests. Witnessed far too many horrific things as a child growing up. Was always determined to escape the ugliness of that life.But there’s also a lot you probably don’t know about Davon Godchaux. This is a very caring, deep-thinking young man who is passionate about so many things, none more than his young son, Davon, who lives in Louisiana.“Want to see a picture?” Godchaux asks me, pulling out his cell phone.The pride is just about exploding through his eyes. “Look how big he is. He’ll be two years old the end of October. Can’t wait to see him again.”Who is Davon Godchaux and how did he get where he is today? These 10 questions and answers should give you a better idea.It motivated me. I’m the baby of the family. It’s up to me to make a better living for my family. Each and every day I try to motivate myself to make life better for the people I care about. Everybody has down days, days where they just don’t feel like doing anything. But it’s those days when I push hardest because I remember where I came from, I remember the things that I saw. It pushed me every day to be a better man, a better human being.I’m going to say two games. Holding Louisville to just nine points in a bowl game my junior year. They had such a great offense and we played so well. I had two sacks in that game, a great thrill. Then there was the Ole Miss game my freshman year. I think they came into Tiger Stadium ranked in the top five in the country. But it was our day and the crowd rushed the field after the game, something I’ll never forget.

It was on the goal line in our opening game against the Chargers. I was lined up real low, trying to get an advantage, and I looked around and realized that everyone was as big, if not bigger, than me. I remember saying to myself, ‘this is the NFL; it’s not college anymore.’ That’s when it really it hit me.Just go to work. I mean work every minute of every day. I also knew I was fortunate to be around some great players, guys likeand Cam Wake and. They’ve been through all of this in the NFL. They understand what it takes. I knew I needed help so I just soaked in everything they told me.

I’ve learned so much. If I had to take one, it’s how hard he works. Even a guy like him, playing in the league eight years, making the Pro Bowl just about every year, he never takes a play off. I mean never. You can learn from that. The rookies and practice squad players had to be here at 7 this morning to get a lift in. It was optional for the vets. I got here at 7 and I’m telling you Suh was probably here at 6 a.m. That tells you so much. That’s the kind of work ethic I want to have. Hopefully one day (a big smile) I can make the kind of money he does.DG: I guess I just kept working. I was never complacent. I understood my role and I understood what the coaches wanted from me. As for being taken in the fifth round, sure I was disappointed. Everybody wants to be taken in the first round. The truth is they can only take 32 guys in the first round. But I don’t spend time thinking about why I wasn’t drafted earlier. I have this opportunity right now and it doesn’t matter when I was drafted.

(laugh). I’m a really funny guy. I’m real funny. I’m laid back too. I’m tough to get to know, but once you get to know me people think I’m really funny.If I’m not studying film, I’m either bowling or with my little boy. My little boy, Davon, is special. He’s about to be two years old. He lives in Louisiana. He’s the pride of my life. I have to raise him to be better than I was. If he wants to play football, I say let him play. I’m not going to force him into doing anything. I’m going to let it be his decision. Whatever his heart and mind wants, that what I want too. Other than my son, it’s bowling. I love to throw a spin ball. It just relaxes me.That’s easy. It’s Crawfish Etouffee. Never heard of it? It’s like crawfish bits and sauce and rice. My grandmother makes it. Everyone in Louisiana knows about it. I can eat that all day, but I’m not messing with it now because it puts too much weight on me.

At the least 10 years, probably longer. I just love football. It got me from where I could have been and brought me here. I could have been in the streets. That life was there around me and I had to make a choice and my choice was to make something of my life. Football is my life. I want to give back to this game everything it has given to me. It helped me from going the wrong way. It got me to where I am right now and I’ll never forget that. I just want to keep playing.