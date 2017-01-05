AC In The AM: Playoffs The Ultimate Test For This Team

# # #
The young players probably won’t understand it until they experience it for the first time. But the veterans, the ones with playoff experience, have tried to warn them. This time of year is different. Everything speeds up. Every play, every snap, becomes even more important. Welcome, Miami Dolphins, back to the playoffs.
It has been eight long seasons since they have been here and another eight seasons since they last won a playoff game. They’ll get a chance to do something about it Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh, but it will test every fiber of this team from a defense torn apart by injuries to an offense that knows it’s probably going to have score quite a bit to win.
The Dolphins are heavy underdogs largely because the Steelers are usually dominant at home and because they have reeled off seven-in-a-row and because, well, they bring with them an impressive January pedigree that has helped produce six Super Bowl titles.
Do the Dolphins have a fighter’s chance? No doubt about it. But they need to be sharp and limit the major mistakes and do so many of the things they accomplished during their six-game winning streak.
Specifics? The offense needs to get a dominant performance out of
And then there’s the matter of playoff intensity, something only a dozen players on this Dolphins roster know anything about. But Adam Gase knows plenty about it from his time in Denver.
“It’s adrenaline for the entire game and you feel it,” said Gase. “You feel the speed of the game changes. At the end of the day, it’s about who wants it more.”
Veteran offensive guard
“They have to understand that this is what they fight for,” he said. “We have a chance. You never know in this league if you’ll get that chance again.”
Intensity is one thing; execution is another. There will be no bigger challenge on Sunday than this Dolphins defense trying to slow down an offense featuring three of the most imposing playmakers in the league. They have the blueprint on how to do it. Just check back to Oct. 16 when the Dolphins prevailed 30-15.
On that day, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had his lowest passer rating of the season, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions before leaving with a knee injury. Running back LeVeon Bell was limited to a mere mortal 53 yards on 10 carries and wide receiver Antonio Brown finished with just four catches for 39 yards.
So we know the Dolphins can do it. The only problem is that they had their two starting safeties in the lineup that day –
“It starts with Bell,” said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. “If you can’t contain Bell, you can’t contain AB. They want to hit big plays. We have to make them earn it.”
Individually, a Dolphins defense with this many injuries does not match up very well with this Steelers' offense. What they need instead is a collective effort punctuated by sure tackling, prudent decisions and certainly a heavy dose of Cam Wake and
I expect this game to be decided in the fourth quarter, a time when the Dolphins have excelled this season. Who will step up? Who will come up with a game-defining moment?
"It's a one game elimination and we've got to do what we've got to do," said veteran left tackle
And what they’ve got to do is play their best game of the season when the stakes are the highest. That’s the challenge. That’s the urgency. Yes, the Dolphins at long last are back in the playoffs. The question that only Sunday can answer: How will they respond?
