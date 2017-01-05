Up Next
AC In The AM: Playoffs The Ultimate Test For This Team

Posted 13 minutes ago

Andy Cohen Columnist

The Dolphins earned their way into the post season. Now they must beat Pittsburgh on the road to keep this season alive.

(Andy Cohen In the Morning – AC in the AM – will appear on Dolphins.com every Monday through Friday through the regular season and playoffs. The columns will be posted at 6 a.m. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter at @acohenfins).

# # #

The young players probably won’t understand it until they experience it for the first time. But the veterans, the ones with playoff experience, have tried to warn them. This time of year is different. Everything speeds up. Every play, every snap, becomes even more important. Welcome, Miami Dolphins, back to the playoffs.

It has been eight long seasons since they have been here and another eight seasons since they last won a playoff game. They’ll get a chance to do something about it Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh, but it will test every fiber of this team from a defense torn apart by injuries to an offense that knows it’s probably going to have score quite a bit to win.

The Dolphins are heavy underdogs largely because the Steelers are usually dominant at home and because they have reeled off seven-in-a-row and because, well, they bring with them an impressive January pedigree that has helped produce six Super Bowl titles.

Do the Dolphins have a fighter’s chance? No doubt about it. But they need to be sharp and limit the major mistakes and do so many of the things they accomplished during their six-game winning streak.

Specifics? The offense needs to get a dominant performance out of Jay Ajayi, a consistent performance out of quarterback Matt Moore, staring only his fourth game in five years, and some big plays from their three young wide receivers. The defense needs to set the tone with its pass rush and somehow get some game-changing plays – a few turnovers? -- from a unit that has been far too generous over the last month of the season.

And then there’s the matter of playoff intensity, something only a dozen players on this Dolphins roster know anything about. But Adam Gase knows plenty about it from his time in Denver.

“It’s adrenaline for the entire game and you feel it,” said Gase. “You feel the speed of the game changes. At the end of the day, it’s about who wants it more.”

Veteran offensive guard Jermon Bushrod has played in six playoff games. His message to his teammates is brief and poignant.

“They have to understand that this is what they fight for,” he said. “We have a chance. You never know in this league if you’ll get that chance again.”

Intensity is one thing; execution is another. There will be no bigger challenge on Sunday than this Dolphins defense trying to slow down an offense featuring three of the most imposing playmakers in the league. They have the blueprint on how to do it. Just check back to Oct. 16 when the Dolphins prevailed 30-15.

On that day, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had his lowest passer rating of the season, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions before leaving with a knee injury. Running back LeVeon Bell was limited to a mere mortal 53 yards on 10 carries and wide receiver Antonio Brown finished with just four catches for 39 yards.

So we know the Dolphins can do it. The only problem is that they had their two starting safeties in the lineup that day – Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus – and both are now on injured reserve. They also had a healthy veteran cornerback in Maxwell shadowing Brown and right now Maxwell is trying to return from a tender ankle, not exactly what you’re looking for against a player like Brown.

“It starts with Bell,” said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. “If you can’t contain Bell, you can’t contain AB. They want to hit big plays. We have to make them earn it.”

Individually, a Dolphins defense with this many injuries does not match up very well with this Steelers’ offense. What they need instead is a collective effort punctuated by sure tackling, prudent decisions and certainly a heavy dose of Cam Wake and Ndamukong Suh.

I expect this game to be decided in the fourth quarter, a time when the Dolphins have excelled this season. Who will step up? Who will come up with a game-defining moment?

“It’s a one game elimination and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” said veteran left tackle Branden Albert.

And what they’ve got to do is play their best game of the season when the stakes are the highest. That’s the challenge. That’s the urgency. Yes, the Dolphins at long last are back in the playoffs. The question that only Sunday can answer: How will they respond?

# # #

(On Sunday night and Monday, AC in the AM will break down the game against the Steelers.)

