AC In The AM: Could JT Get It On First Ballot?

I know I’m partial. I have covered just about every game Jason Taylor played in his 13 seasons with the Dolphins. But maybe that also makes me qualified to suggest, with a healthy dose of conviction, that Taylor deserves to be a first ballot Hall of Fame selection.
Just look at his resume. Look at the sacks, the forced fumbles and the touchdowns. Look at the impact he had on the final score of so many games. Yes, it’s difficult to make it on the first ballot. You’ve got to be really special to do it. But when you get right down to it, just about everything Jason Taylor did during his splendid career was special. Just ask the players that tried to block him.
Taylor has made it to the final 15, a pretty good accomplishment on its own. On Saturday in Houston, the Hall of Fame selection committee will come up with The Class of 2017. No telling how many of those 15 will make it.
Taylor is one of three first-year eligible nominees, joining running back LaDainian Tomlinson and safety Brian Dawkins. Both Tomlinson and Dawkins deserve strong consideration. They were difference-makers. But no more of a difference maker than Taylor was, both on and off the field.
I know off-the-field contributions won’t play into the thinking of the selection committee. But deep in the back of their minds, I’m sure they know Taylor has been the NFL’s Man of the Year just as they know what he has done for children all over South Florida. Guess you could say Taylor is already in the Hall of Fame in the minds of so many the people whose lives he has touched.
But this would be the ultimate honor, an exclamation point on a career that saw a third-round draft pick out of Akron, a player who was supposed to be way too thin to play a position as demanding as defensive end, become one of the elite players of our time.
“This is humbling,” Taylor said when he learned he made the final 15.
Will he get in on Saturday? Hard to predict. Should be get in? You could certainly make a case for it.
The numbers alone are impossible to ignore. No defensive lineman in the history of the NFL has scored as many touchdowns (9) as Taylor has. What’s more, he finished with 139 ½ sacks, eight interceptions, 48 forced fumbles, 29 recovered fumbles, three forced safeties and those nine touchdowns came via six fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
How much more do you really need to know? That he led and others followed? That he impacted so many fourth quarters? That he dominated like only a handful of defenders in the history of this franchise?
There is no doubt in my mind that Jason Taylor will someday have his bust displayed in Canton, Ohio. The question that must be answered: Will it be sooner rather than later?
I like his chances on Saturday. I believe the selection committee will see what we have seen for so long, that this a player with a unique set of skills, a player who was all about passion, purpose and productivity and a player who has earned the right to reside among the game’s greats.
Here’s hoping it happens now. Here’s hoping that Jason Taylor doesn’t have to wait another year for an honor he richly deserves.