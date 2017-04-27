AC In The AM: Defense Just Got Better

# # #
Some initial thoughts on the selection of first-round pick Charles Harris:
• The defense needed another pass rusher. They got a really good one.
• This was a position of need that happened to be the top available player on the Dolphins’ board. A nice combination, don’t you think?
• Watch some tape of Charles Harris. He can explode around the corner awfully fast. Definitely has some Cam Wake in him.
• Speaking of Wake, can Harris have a better tutor? A better role model?
• Already looking forward to seeing Wake coming from one side and Harris from the other.
• His production was off the charts at Missouri: 18 ½ tackles for losses in 2015 and 12 last season, including nine sacks. But it was more than the numbers. It was the way he played, his relentless nature, how he hones in on a quarterback.
• As GM Chris Grier so aptly put it after the pick: “you can never have enough (pass rushers).”
• Grier, by the way, targeted Harris a couple of months ago, realizing early on of his long-term potential.
• Got a hunch this won’t be the last defensive player the Dolphins select.
• Never thought the Dolphins would have so many enticing choices at No. 22.
• Grier admitted there were two teams wanting to trade for that 22nd pick. But he wasn’t interested, not with Harris on the board. The conviction was obviously very strong.
• On to The Second Day. And so many directions the Dolphins could go.