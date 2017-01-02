AC In The AM: Dolphins Quickly Turn The Page

# # #
It is playoff week. Has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?
Certainly if you're the Miami Dolphins, it does.
“There are a lot of teams who wish they were here,” said safety
The Dolphins earned their way, returning to the playoffs this Sunday in Pittsburgh for their first postseason appearance since 2008.
There’s plenty of work to do before then. Monday was about moving on, about putting the regular season in the rearview mirror and about reacquainting themselves with a Steelers team that presents so many imposing challenges it is hard to know where to start.
Maybe with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who is best when the weather turns cold and the stakes turn high. Maybe with LeVeon Bell, who could just be the finest overall back in the league. Or maybe with receiver Antonio Brown who is as dominant at his position as Bell is at his.
Get the idea? The Dolphins have a whole lot to prepare for.
“They’ll absolutely be ready for us,” said coach Adam Gase.
It helps that the Dolphins beat the Steelers earlier this season. They know it is attainable. But the challenge will be greater on the road, especially against a team that has now put together a nice little seven game winning streak.
The Dolphins clearly embrace this challenge. In the open locker room period on Monday, there was no looking back at New England, no tossing and turning over missed opportunities. Instead, there was simply a laser like focus on the Steelers and what this team has to do, on both sides of the ball, to keep this turnaround season alive.
The players are off today, a quick break before the intensity rapidly builds and, with it, comes a chance to offer some additional thoughts on a very special regular season.
• A 10-6 record shouts success. It also says that whatever happens from here on out is simply frosting. I’m not conceding anything. I’m simply saying you can’t frame this season any other way.
• Those six straight victories meant everything, turning 1-4 into 7-4. They came in all shapes and sizes with game-seizing plays coming from so many different players. That stretch, as we look back, made this a playoff team.
• The biggest victory? I’m tempted to go with the win over the Steelers, but my choice is the victory at Buffalo because of its overall significance and because of the way the Dolphins kept battling back.
• Remarkable how one season has changed everything for
• Sure,
• The concerns on this team center on its defense, a defense that has now lost its two starting safeties for the season, two of its three starting linebackers for an extended period and, for the past few games, it’s only veteran cornerback. Those are facts that can’t be ignored, but facts that will attract no sympathy Sunday in Pittsburgh. I’m not sure there are any easy answers when back-ups and special teams players are forced to play starter’s minutes. “We just have to play better team defense,” Gase said.
• It is easy to focus on the numbers
• All told, it was a remarkable regular season in so many ways. What this team overcame. What it endured. How it responded. How so many different players stepped up. Now comes the real intrigue: Can they take all of that with them into the playoffs?
• And finally, I approached Cam Wake at his locker Monday to congratulate him for finally making the playoffs. He looked up and smiled. “This is the day I’m usually cleaning out my locker,” he said. And he really didn’t have to say anything else.
