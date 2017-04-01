Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

Opinion

Link
Print
RSS

AC In The AM: Emphasis Continues On Defense

Posted 7 minutes ago

Andy Cohen Columnist

The Dolphins added another pair of defensive players in Day 2, getting a physical linebacker and a productive cornerback, both selections making plenty of sense.

(Andy Cohen In the Morning – AC in the AM – will appear on Dolphins.com during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter at @acohenfins).

# # #

With the three top draft choices now selected and the remainder of the Dolphins’ class decided today, we offer you some insights and opinions on this late April Saturday morning:

• You wanted defense. You got defense. A defensive end in the first round. An inside linebacker in the second. A cornerback in the third. Start checking that list off, the Dolphins took care of some important needs in the first two days of the draft.

• Never before have the Dolphins used their first three picks on defensive players, a clear indication of what this offseason has been mostly about.

• The more I learn about No. 1 pick Charles Harris, the more I like him. This is a high character young man with an intense passion for the game and a motor that just doesn’t slow down. And you just can’t teach that explosive first step.

• Some help against the run? The Dolphins found just that in the second round with linebacker Raekwon McMillan. You want credentials? He led a pretty good Ohio State defense in tackles two years in a row. He was team captain. He is tough, aggressive and capped off his college career with a career-high 16 tackles against arch-rival Michigan.

• The Dolphins needed to get more physical. They needed a legitimate run-stuffer. They got both in McMillan. Clearly a need. Clearly a player who will get the opportunity for significant playing time in his rookie season.

• Word has it, if he gets you in his grips, you aren’t going anywhere.

• “He’s a tackling machine,” said GM Chris Grier. Isn’t that exactly what you wanted to hear?

• Can run too, evidenced by a 4.61 40-time at the NFL Combine. That’s moving 240 pounds at a pretty good pace.

• With the signing of Lawrence Timmons and now the drafting of McMillan, the linebacker corps looks a whole lot better.

• One more thing I like: McMillan didn’t miss a game his last two seasons at Ohio State. He’s not only tough; he’s sturdy too.

• And then in the third round the Dolphins turned to the secondary, taking Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, an important part of the national championship defense.

• He is tall for a corner (6-1) and has excellent speed, running a sub 4.4 in the 40. Had five interceptions two seasons ago and four last season.

• Another piece at a position that can’t have enough important pieces. Last year it was Xavien Howard in the second round, this year it is Tankersley in the third. A nice influx of youth.

• Where does Tankersley fit in? Let’s just say it’s going to be a very competitive training camp in the defensive backfield. I expect him to certainly be a factor on special teams.

• With each area of the defense taken care of in the first three rounds, we can only wonder what comes next. We’ll find out later today.

# # #

(On Monday morning, AC in the AM will analyze the entire Dolphins’ draft.)

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed by our columnists and bloggers represent those of individual writers, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions, policies or desires of the Miami Dolphins organization, front office, coaches and executives. Writers' views are formulated independently from any inside information and/or conversation with Dolphins officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.