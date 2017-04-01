AC In The AM: Emphasis Continues On Defense

# # #
With the three top draft choices now selected and the remainder of the Dolphins’ class decided today, we offer you some insights and opinions on this late April Saturday morning:
• You wanted defense. You got defense. A defensive end in the first round. An inside linebacker in the second. A cornerback in the third. Start checking that list off, the Dolphins took care of some important needs in the first two days of the draft.
• Never before have the Dolphins used their first three picks on defensive players, a clear indication of what this offseason has been mostly about.
the more I learn about No. 1 pick
Some help against the run? The Dolphins found just that in the second round with linebacker
• The Dolphins needed to get more physical. They needed a legitimate run-stuffer. They got both in McMillan. Clearly a need. Clearly a player who will get the opportunity for significant playing time in his rookie season.
• Word has it, if he gets you in his grips, you aren’t going anywhere.
• “He’s a tackling machine,” said GM Chris Grier. Isn’t that exactly what you wanted to hear?
• Can run too, evidenced by a 4.61 40-time at the NFL Combine. That’s moving 240 pounds at a pretty good pace.
With the signing of
• One more thing I like: McMillan didn’t miss a game his last two seasons at Ohio State. He’s not only tough; he’s sturdy too.
• And then in the third round the Dolphins turned to the secondary, taking Clemson cornerback
• He is tall for a corner (6-1) and has excellent speed, running a sub 4.4 in the 40. Had five interceptions two seasons ago and four last season.
• Another piece at a position that can’t have enough important pieces. Last year it was
• Where does Tankersley fit in? Let’s just say it’s going to be a very competitive training camp in the defensive backfield. I expect him to certainly be a factor on special teams.
• With each area of the defense taken care of in the first three rounds, we can only wonder what comes next. We’ll find out later today.
