AC In The AM: Final Thoughts From Last Day Of OTAs

One chapter of this offseason is now complete; another is about to begin.OTAs officially ended with Thursday’s practice in the bubble. All that is left now before a 6-week pre-training camp break is next week’s three-day Mini Camp.A six-pack of final thoughts:

• If you are looking for a poignant moment, No. 1 pickcertainly gave us one earlier this week, recalling one of his first on-the-field experiences with left tackle. “He actually told me what to do,” said Harris. Yes, there was Tunsil on the practice field, whispering advice to a player he will match up against almost every day. He told him the best way to set the edge, an important lesson for a rookie. “That just speaks to his character,” Harris said of Tunsil. “Everybody wants to get each other better on both sides of the ball.”

• Every time I listen to, I remind myself of how important he is to this team. We saw it last season whenwent down. I agree with Offensive Coordinator Clyde Christensen. Moore could start for a lot of teams in this league.

• Yes, that was Adam Gase doing five push-ups with the offense after Thursday’s practice. And you could just tell the players were loving it.

• A couple of nice interceptions Thursday by safetyand rookie cornerback. In case you are counting, that was Tankersley’s second interception of OTAs.

• Rookie defensive tackleswatted away a pass attempt Thursday with those huge hands of his, reminding me of the five blocked kicks he had in college at Oklahoma State. Don’t take that skill for granted. He could certainly make a difference.

• And finally, I was treated Thursday to a close-up view of one the best catches I ever seen in person,pulling down an end-of-practice pass from Ryan Tannehill, somehow catching the ball with one hand and keeping his feet in bounds despite being devoured with excellent coverage by cornerback. The bubble literally erupted in cheers and Parker, showing the swagger he had been lacking his first two seasons, let Maxwell know face-to-face how pleased he was with the catch. If this is the new DeVante Parker, I want to see more of it.