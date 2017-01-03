AC In The AM: Got To Feel For Players Like Pouncey And Jones

# # #
They are in the background now. Once a huge part of this team, difference-makers, now merely a footnote to a memorable season. You feel for them this week amid all the excitement of the first trip to the playoffs since 2008. You wish they were apart of this. For the team’s sake. Certainly for their sake.
As the Dolphins prepare for a Sunday playoff game in Pittsburgh, as the anticipation builds, as the storylines of this team and this season continue to be told by a rapidly growing media contingent, it is so easy to forget about players like
They are starters on the outside looking in, injuries ending their seasons far too early. And you just know it’s got to be tearing them apart. Can there be a better example of mixed emotions than this? So happy for their teammates, so disappointed that they can’t be out there with them.
“A nightmare,” Pouncey said recently of the prospect of not being a part of a playoff run.
I thought about these players as I walked around the Dolphins locker room on Monday. The nameplates are still on their lockers. But there are no shoulder pads or cleats, just some hanging T-shirts and a few personal items. You rarely see Pouncey by his locker anymore. Jones popped his head in on Monday and then quickly disappeared. Not sure the last time I saw Misi or Cameron. But I know it’s been a while.
Frustrating times for some important players. Clearly, Pouncey and Jones are the two biggest names. They are the anchors, one on offense, one on defense. You can’t replace players like them. You have to just hope to move on. Somehow move on.
But they aren’t alone. Cameron was placed on injured reserve after yet another concussion. Had such high hopes as a tight end in this new tight end friendly offense. Misi has been on injured reserve just about all season, a neck injury too much to overcome, his spot in the starting lineup going to players with much less experience. Even safety Isa Abdul-Quddus is now on the outside, placed on injured reserve following the Buffalo game, the harsh reality that he can’t finish what he started.
These players are now part of the story because it shows how much this team has had to overcome to get where it is today. It underlines how remarkable this turnaround has been without them in the lineup. We can only wonder what they could have meant during this playoff run.
“It’s hard knowing what to say,” said safety
Pouncey is as good as any center in the league. We saw that in the few games he did play,
The week before last, Pouncey held a press conference, the first time he spoke publicly since his season ended. You could see the pain and frustration in his eyes as he spoke. “I really want to be out there,” he said.
Jones was leading the team in tackles when he went down against the Steelers. For several years he had been telling people that he is the best safety in the league. This season, as much as any other, he was playing like it.
“I really felt like everything was coming together,” Jones said a few weeks ago at his locker. “Now this….”
At that point the Dolphins weren’t assured of anything, certainly not a trip to the post season. But now they have made it and Jones must watch from a far. This was his seventh season. Never even experienced a winning record, let alone an extra game.
Almost every week, you see examples of how Jones might have made a difference on this defense. His tackling. His coverage. His leadership. His uncanny ability to anticipate where a throw is going. You just know he would have made a huge difference Sunday in Pittsburgh.
“All you can do is tell them how much you miss them,” said veteran guard
Sure, every team has injuries. Every team is forced to overcome. But it’s been so long since the Dolphins were in the playoffs and these players were such an important part of the fabric of this team and this locker room. I can’t help but think about them and the emptiness they must feel to not be a part of something they have worked so hard at and endured so much for.
Yes, that the Dolphins have succeeded without them says plenty about this team and this coaching staff and the path they have travelled. It’s just a shame that, at a moment like this, they can’t enjoy the type of role they richly deserve.
# # #
(On Thursday, AC in the AM takes a closer look at Sunday’s matchup in Pittsburgh).